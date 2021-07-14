Leisure Information | Sonam Kapoor Will get Teary Eyed On Assembly Father Anil Kapoor | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): After spending a couple of months in London, actor Sonam Kapoor is again in Mumbai.

Sonam got here to Mumbai on Tuesday evening. A number of movies and photographs of her arriving on the Mumbai airport had been doing the rounds on the net.

Sonam’s father and veteran actor Anil Kapoor was once there to select the previous from the airport. The 2 might be observed getting emotional as they shared a heat hug on seeing each and every different after a very long time.

In some of the clips, Sonam can also be observed announcing, ‘hello dad’. She then broke down as she walked to their automobile.

Ahead of coming to Mumbai, Sonam had taken to her Instagram Tale to percentage that she’s on her approach house.

“House coming,” she wrote, including an image of herself sitting in a flight.

In the meantime, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja has already began lacking his spouse.

He posted an image of Sonam and captioned: “Leave out you already.”

At the paintings entrance, Sonam shall be observed within the film ‘Blind’. (ANI)

