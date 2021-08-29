Leisure Information | Tiger Shroff Can pay Tribute To Past due King Of Pop Michael Jackson On Delivery Anniversary | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): At the instance of Michael Jackson’s 63rd start anniversary, actor Tiger Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram Tale, Tiger, who is a large fan of the past due king of father, posted a video of him dancing to some of the songs of Michael Jackson. He even sported a black hat to recreate MJ’s signature glance.

In every other publish, he uploaded an image of Michael Jackson and captioned it with “Glad bday of kings of kings.”

This isn’t the primary time that Tiger has paid tribute to Michael Jackson. He has spoken about his admiration for the ‘Bad’ hitmaker on a number of events.

For the unversed, Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, of a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

