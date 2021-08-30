Leisure Information | Tokyo Paralympics: Movie Business Is All Praises For Avani Lekhara | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra), August 30 (ANI): Congratulatory messages have poured in for gold medalist Avani Lekhara from a number of participants of the Indian movie business.

“Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye and growing historical past through changing into the primary Indian lady to win a #Paralympics gold medal. What a debut,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

On Monday, Avani turned into the primary lady from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. She completed with a Paralympic Document and in-process equalled the Global Document with 249.6 issues. She received the gold within the girls’s R2 — 10m Air Rifle status SH1 match.

Congratulating Avani on her feat, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “A gold-en second for India! Hats off @AvaniLekhara on changing into the primary Indian lady to win gold at #TokyoParalympics.”

South celebrity Mahesh Babu additionally expressed his happiness at the identical.

“An improbable feat in Indian sports activities! Congratulations in your ancient win @AvaniLekhara and on changing into the primary Indian lady to win a gold on the #Paralympics Tremendous pleased with you,” he posted on Twitter.

Heaping praises on Avani, Vicky Kaushal penned a heartfelt word on his Instagram Tale.

He posted, “Congratulations Avani for this ancient win. What a debut! What a celeb.”

Host-actor Mini Mathur is all praises for Avani.

“That is so inspiring,” Mini wrote on her Instagram Tale whilst congratulating the younger woman.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Yami Gautami, Arjun Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi amongst others have additionally prolonged their greetings to Avani on her golden win. (ANI)

