Leisure Information | Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh Get Reward From ‘Fukrey’ Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): After ‘Fukrey’ and ‘Fukrey Returns’, filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has as soon as once more collaborated with actors Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma for the OTT display ‘Chutzpah’.

“This is a new-age internet display that calls for the similar roughly power, quirk, imaginative and prescient and dedication of making an attempt one thing distinctive as ‘Fukrey’.

“Each Varun and Manjot have a excellent figuring out in their respective characters that are relatively humorous and relatable and they’re have compatibility for the portions they play within the display,” Mrighdeep Singh Lamba mentioned.

Produced through Dinesh Vijan and created and written through Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, ‘Chutzpah’ is directed through Simarpreet Singh.

The internet display, which showcases the relevance of the web and social media in everybody’s existence, will premiere on SonyLIV on July 23.

Actors Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan also are part of the approaching display. (ANI)

