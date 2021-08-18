Lekha Prajapati (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Lekha Prajapati (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Lekha Prajapati is an Indian television and film actress. She is maximum well known for iSmart (2019), Elegance of ’83 (2020), Crimes and Confessions (2021) and The Giant Bull (2021). She used to be a contestant in India’s Subsequent Superstars, the experience hunt at the fact found in 2018.

Start & Early Existence

Lekha Prajapati used to be born on 14 October 1990 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her father’s name is Jugal Prajapati who’s a Journalist through career. Her mother’s name is Sangeeta Prajapati. Lekha did her schooling at Administrator Jain World College Nagpur and completed graduation in Bachelor of Trade from Maharani Faculty, Jaipur.

Bio

Profession

Lekha began her modeling career and walked the ramp for plenty of pattern stylists. She has performed in a large number of theatre plays like Kasumal – Sapno, and plenty of others. She has gave the impression in moderately a couple of advertisements like Ponds, Cleartrip Native TVC, and plenty of others.

Lekha made her directorial debut with the Bollywood film Biwi.com in 2016. She purchased featured inside the action-crime science fiction movie iSmart Shankar as Bonalu Music in 2019. Within the an identical 12 months, she acted inside the fast western film Lady in Amber as Sajda in 2019. She purchased featured inside the action-crime drama movie Elegance of ’83 as Vineesha along Bobby Deol and Geetika Tyagi. She acted in Disney+ Hotstar’s biographical crime-drama movie The Giant Bull as Tara in 2021. The tale revolves spherical Harshad Mehta and his monetary crimes. She starred inside the fast film The Proper One as Avni in 2021.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Toes Weight 60 Kg Determine Dimension 35-27-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Dancing and Yoga

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Lekha Prajapati

Lekha Prajapati used to be born and presented up in Jaipur.

She used to be the perfect NCC cadet in her faculty.

She gave the impression in a temporary drama film The Different Method in 2018. It’s the Rewa’s tale, a bride who wonders about her selection merely previous than her marriage rite.

She acted inside the television collection Undertaking 9191, Crimes and Confessions and Town of Desires in 2021.

Lekha is Lovely Secrets and techniques’ type ambassador.

Keep Tuned with sociallykeeda.com for further Leisure data.

The submit Lekha Prajapati (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.

Obtain Server



Watch On-line Complete HD







