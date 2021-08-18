Lekha Prajapati (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Lekha Prajapati (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Lekha Prajapati is an Indian tv and movie actress. She is most renowned for iSmart (2019), Magnificence of ’83 (2020), Crimes and Confessions (2021) and The Giant Bull (2021). She was once a contestant in India’s Subsequent Superstars, the skill hunt at the fact display in 2018.

Beginning & Early Lifestyles

Lekha Prajapati was once born on 14 October 1990 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Her father’s title is Jugal Prajapati who’s a Journalist by means of career. Her mom’s title is Sangeeta Prajapati. Lekha did her training at Administrator Jain Global Faculty Nagpur and finished commencement in Bachelor of Trade from Maharani Faculty, Jaipur.

Bio

Profession

Lekha started her modeling profession and walked the ramp for a couple of type stylists. She has carried out in quite a lot of theatre performs like Kasumal – Sapno, and many others. She has gave the impression in a lot of advertisements like Ponds, Cleartrip Native TVC, and many others.

Lekha made her directorial debut with the Bollywood movie Biwi.com in 2016. She were given featured within the action-crime science fiction film iSmart Shankar as Bonalu Music in 2019. In the similar yr, she acted within the brief western movie Lady in Amber as Sajda in 2019. She were given featured within the action-crime drama film Magnificence of ’83 as Vineesha along Bobby Deol and Geetika Tyagi. She acted in Disney+ Hotstar’s biographical crime-drama film The Giant Bull as Tara in 2021. The tale revolves round Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. She starred within the brief movie The Proper One as Avni in 2021.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 6″ Toes Weight 60 Kg Determine Size 35-27-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Dancing and Yoga

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Lekha Prajapati

Lekha Prajapati was once born and taken up in Jaipur.

She was once the highest NCC cadet in her school.

She gave the impression in a brief drama movie The Different Approach in 2018. It’s the Rewa’s tale, a bride who wonders about her resolution simply prior to her marriage ceremony.

She acted within the tv sequence Challenge 9191, Crimes and Confessions and Town of Goals in 2021.

She is a health fanatic.

Lekha is Lovely Secrets and techniques’ emblem ambassador.

