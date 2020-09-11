Lele Pons Jumps From WME to CAA

Lele Pons, a preferred digital creator and singer, has signed for illustration with CAA in all areas.

Eleonora “Lele” Pons is a multihyphenate star who first rose to fame in short-form Vine comedy sketches earlier than turning into an enormous YouTube and Instagram creator, and he or she now has a rising music profession. Her YouTube channel at present has greater than 16.eight million subscribers and he or she counts over 41 million Instagram followers. She beforehand was repped by WME.

The multilingual Pons, 24, starred in YouTube Authentic docuseries, “The Secret Lifetime of Lele Pons,” which premiered in Might. The sequence follows her as she pursues her music profession whereas fighting Tourette syndrome and obsessive-compulsive dysfunction. She additionally has an unique podcast on Spotify, “Greatest Saved Secrets and techniques With Lele Pons.”

Lele is managed by Pictures Studios’ John Shahidi and Sam Shahidi. Her legal professional is Jon Moonves at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Born in Venezuela, Pons — fluent in English, Spanish and Italian — has displayed her versatility by creating Spanish-language pop and dance information, whereas additionally making her English-language debut on Jake Owen’s 2019 nation monitor, “Señorita.”

Her single “Dicen” with Matt Hunter, debuted at No. 29 on Billboard’s Scorching Latin Songs chart and No. 65 on YouTube’s music charts. It was licensed 2x Platinum and surpassed the 100 million view mark on YouTube in about three months. Pons’ first solo single “Celoso” was licensed 3x Platinum and earned a nomination from Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro awards. She’s additionally appeared in a number of music movies, together with Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

Pons additionally has performed work within the modeling world. She has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and has been featured in publications together with Paper Journal, Ladies’s Put on Day by day, Vogue Latino America, GQ Mexico, and Seventeen Journal. She has served as a model ambassador for CoverGirl and partnered with manufacturers together with Google and Tarte Cosmetics.