Len Amato Exits as President of HBO Movies, Miniseries and Cinemax

After 13 years on the premium cabler, president of HBO Movies, Miniseries and Cinemax Len Amato is departing. The transfer comes as Cinemax continues to section out authentic programming and HBO focuses on acquired movie content material.

All drama programming is being consolidated below HBO exec VP of programming Francesca Orsi. Based on a supply accustomed to the state of affairs, the transfer isn’t associated to the higher restructuring — and layoffs — taking place at guardian firm WarnerMedia, however a operate of adjustments to HBO’s enterprise operations.

“Len’s dedication and ardour for the craft have attracted some of the most important names in artistic expertise,” mentioned HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “His contributions through the years have performed a important function in some of our most interesting programming. We really want him the perfect as he begins this subsequent chapter.”

Amato had expanded his purview simply final yr to incorporate miniseries and Cinemax after Kary Antholis stepped down from his place at HBO to simply accept a buyout.

Senior VP of HBO Movie, Miniseries and Cinemax Tara Grace, who had beforehand reported to Amato, will now report back to Orsi, and proceed to supervise authentic HBO movies and acquisitions.

Amato, who joined HBO in 2007 as a senior VP and was promoted to president of HBO Movies the next yr, exec produced the Emmy-winning “Recount.” Below his management, HBO Movies earned the perfect tv film Emmys for “Gray Gardens,” “Temple Grandin,” “Sport Change, “Behind the Candelabra,” “The Regular Coronary heart,” and “Bessie.” Extra just lately, Amato’s supervised David Simon’s “The Plot In opposition to America” and was key to the acquisition of Hugh Jackman starrer “Dangerous Training.”

“I’ll at all times cherish my expertise at HBO, not solely as a result of there was no greater commonplace to aspire to artistically in tv, however as a result of the artists and colleagues I labored with have been extremely proficient, devoted and inspirational. I realized so much and am endlessly grateful for such a as soon as in a lifetime alternative,” mentioned Amato.