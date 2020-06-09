Len Goodman: “I left Strictly Come Dancing at the right time”

No regrets, stated Robbie Williams, they don’t work.

It’s a philosophy Len Goodman appears to subscribe to. Chatting to RadioTimes.com, the former Strictly Come Dancing Head Choose stated he left the present at the good time and hasn’t regarded again since.

Len’s ultimate Strictly look was the 2017 Christmas particular, earlier than he made the determination to give up and was finally changed by Shirley Ballas.

“I do suppose it was the right time for me to go away as a result of I’d finished the present for 12 years and I couldn’t consider what else to say about the Viennese Waltz!” he admits. “I suppose I might have carried on till individuals needed rid of me, however I used to be nonetheless fairly standard, in order that was good. I feel Shirley has finished an exquisite job, she stayed true to herself and didn’t attempt to be like me. The present continues to be nice and I feel it’s good that there are two males and two girls on the panel.”

After Strictly, Len introduced his personal recreation present, Companions in Rhyme, however hasn’t finished a lot on TV since. “I don’t wish to retire however I’m in a really good place that if good issues come alongside I do them. If not then it’s high quality,” he says.

“I’ve been spending plenty of time in the backyard throughout lockdown, we’ve grown a couple of greens and there’s one thing beautiful about watching a lettuce develop after which having it in a salad. Possibly I might take over from Monty Don or Alan Titchmarsh on their gardening exhibits!”

Len was talking to us whereas selling a marketing campaign for Good Power GB, aiming to assist older individuals apprehensive about the price of power payments throughout lockdown. Anyone searching for recommendation or help can click on right here.

As a part of the marketing campaign he’s picked up some helpful suggestions for saving power. “I jumped at the probability to do that – I’m captivated with older individuals as a result of I’m one myself!” says Len. “I’ve discovered some terrific issues – I by no means realised when you depart a plug in a socket it’s on standby, so unplug it. I used to cost my telephone once I went to mattress and unplug it in the morning, nevertheless it solely actually wants a few hours. And solely boil the quantity of water you want to your cup of espresso!”

Strictly Come Dancing is because of return to BBC One in September. To seek out out what else is on in the imply time, try our TV Information.