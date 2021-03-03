Lena Dunham Wraps Feature ‘Sharp Stick,’ Sales Launch at Berlin

Lena Dunham simply wrapped her first function movie as a writer-director in over a decade.

“Sharp Stick,” an indie financed by FilmNation that can display footage for potential patrons on Tuesday out of the European Movie Market throughout the Berlin Pageant, was shot efficiently in secret and in compliance with COVID-19 protocols in Los Angeles over the previous months.

Whereas plot particulars are underneath wraps, the movie stars Kristine Froseth (“The Assistant,” “Searching for Alaska”), Taylour Paige (“Zola,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”), Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal (“Ford v Ferrari)”, Scott Speedman (“Finest Sellers,” season three of “You”), and Dunham. The manufacturing, which boasted virtually completely feminine division heads, was made by way of Dunham’s firm Good Factor Going.

“I made my final function movie 11 years in the past in my household residence with just some shut associates. It’s a testomony to FilmNation and my unbelievable producers, solid, crew and — particularly — my COVID-19 compliance group that this expertise felt simply as intimate and creatively free,” Dunham advised Selection. “This story is extremely private to me and a continuation of my career-long mission to create a free dialogue across the complexities of feminine sexuality and to show the thought of the ‘likable’ feminine protagonist on its head —and you’ll’t try this on this enterprise on any scale bigger than your mom’s lounge with out ahead pondering companions. I really feel very fortunate.”

Along with financing, FilmNation holds worldwide distribution rights and is dealing with worldwide gross sales. They’re co-representing home rights with CAA Media Finance.

Producers embody Kevin Turen, Katia Washington, Michael P. Cohen, and Dunham. The movie was government produced by Kenneth Yu and Will Greenfield, with Glen Basner and Ben Browning for FilmNation. Actors Paige and Bernthal additionally function government producers. Harrison Kreiss served as co-executive producer, and Good Factor Going’s Soham Joglekar served as affiliate producer.

“Lena is among the most original voices of her technology and her storytelling has at all times excited us. We’re thrilled to be working with somebody who has such a transparent, daring imaginative and prescient, and alongside this extremely gifted group,” stated Basner and Browning.

Good Factor Going has a full slate throughout movie, tv, theater and podcasting. Dunham, the creator, author and star of the indelible HBO collection “Ladies,” has additionally served as author, director and producer on reveals akin to HBO and BBC’s “Trade” and the unique collection “Tenting.” She is at present government producing the collection “Genera+ion” for HBOmax and directing her function size medieval coming of age comedy “Catherine Known as Birdy” for Working Title. Her function directorial debut was the resonant “Tiny Furnishings.”

On-screen, Dunham lately appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “As soon as Upon A Time In… Hollywood.” She is a New York Instances bestselling creator and common contributor to publications akin to Vogue, Harper’s Journal and the NYT.

