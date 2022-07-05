Lena Headey has been minimize from Thor: Love & Thunder and it sounds as if sued for it

It sounds as if, Lena Headey has been sued by way of his former company for $1.5 million for unpaid commissions associated with quite a lot of tasks, together with his minimize function in Thor: Love & Thunder.

Selection reviews that the British company Troika, which up to now represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit towards the actress for remarkable charges associated with a couple of tasks. The company is claiming $1.5 million in overall, together with $500,000 (about 7% of his charge) for his profits on Thor: Love & Thunder, even though he does no longer seem within the ultimate minimize of the Wonder movie.

In step with court docket paperwork received by way of the hole, Headey joined Troika in 2005 and remained on its books till 2020, the similar 12 months the company renamed itself YMU. Alternatively, the corporate claims that Headey owes them a hefty fee below the phrases in their settlement, whilst Headey alleges that he by no means signed a freelance with Troika.

Headey additionally claims that Troika used to be no longer concerned within the negotiations referring to her now-deleted function in Thor: Love & Thunder, as she used to be in my view contacted by way of director Taika Waititi for the function. Along with her MCU charge, the company is alleged to need to price no less than $300,000 for her lead function in 9 Bullets, and $650,000 for her lead function within the scrapped Showtime sequence Rita.

Headey has contested all of Troika’s claims for those charges in her prison filings, announcing that the company has been correctly paid for the tasks that they had a hand in whilst representing her. It has additionally been identified that Troika used to be no longer her sole agent and due to this fact she didn’t direct all of the negotiations, since she had concurrently signed with CAA in america.

It is unclear why Headey’s function used to be minimize from the impending Wonder film Thor: Love & Thunder, however she wasn’t the one performer to have scenes minimize right through post-production. Christian Bale lately informed Level Press that he had shot scenes with Peter Dinklage’s Dwarf King Eitri and Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, however each encounters ended up being deleted scenes.

Along with those deleted cameos, some scenes with the present forged additionally ended up within the slicing room. Bale, who will make his MCU debut as Gorr the Butcher of Gods in Thor: Love & Thunder, mentioned one scene used to be overlooked as it used to be regarded as a bit of “too excessive” for the movie, whilst plans for a dance scene of Kate Bush didn’t materialize both.