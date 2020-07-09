Lena Horne Limited Series in the Works at Showtime – Variety

Showtime is growing a restricted sequence about leisure icon and activist Lena Horne.

The sequence is presently titled “Blackbird: Lena Horne and America,” named for Horne’s favourite poem “13 Methods of Trying at a Blackbird.” Jenny Lumet, Horne’s granddaughter, will co-write the first few episodes of the sequence with Alex Kurtzman, with each additionally government producing.

The sequence will span 60 years of Horne’s life, from dancing at the Cotton Membership when she was 16, by World Warfare II and stardom in the MGM years, McCarthyism, the civil rights motion, and her triumphant return to Broadway. It would additionally delve into her relationships with luminaries like Paul Robeson, Rely Basie, Duke Ellington, Joe Louis, Billie Vacation, Hattie McDaniel, Ava Gardner, and Orson Welles

“Bringing my grandmother’s story to the display screen required a multi-generational effort,” stated Lumet. “Grandma handed her tales to my mom, who now passes them to me, so I’ll cross them to the kids of our household. Lena’s story is so intimate and at the similar time, it’s the story of America – America at its most trustworthy, most musical, most tragic and most joyous. It’s essential now. Particularly now. She was the love of my life.”

Horne was a celebrated actress, singer, and dancer in her time. She starred in movies like “Cabin in the Sky,” “Ziegfeld Follies,” “Stormy Climate,” and “The Wiz.” On high of her work as a nightclub performer, she launched a large number of albums, successful 4 Grammy Awards all through her profession. She additionally starred in her personal one lady Broadway present, “Lena Horne: The Woman and Her Music.”

She was additionally a widely known civil rights activist, who famously refused to play for segregated audiences throughout her time entertaining troops with the USO throughout World Warfare II. She additionally attended the March on Washington in 1963 and advocated on behalf of quite a few organizations devoted the serving to Black individuals in America.

This mission is the newest collaboration for Lumet and Kurtzman. They’ve labored collectively on “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “Star Trek: Quick Treks,” and are presently engaged on “Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds” and a sequence adaptation of “The Man Who Fell to Earth” at CBS All Entry. Lumet may also be the showrunner on “The Man Who Fell to Earth.” They’re additionally the co-creators of the upcoming CBS drama sequence “Clarice,” about Clarice Starling in the years after the occasions of “Silence of the Lambs.”

Kurtzman is government producing through Secret Hideout together with the firm’s president of tv, Heather Kadin. CBS Tv Studios, the place Kurtzman and Secret Hideout are below an total deal, will function the studio on the mission.

That is the newest premium cable mission a couple of outstanding Black American to be introduced in the previous week. Final week, HBO introduced that Oscar winner Mahershala Ali had signed on to play boxing legend Jack Johnson in a restricted sequence.