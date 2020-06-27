Lena Waithe Comedy ‘Twenties’ Renewed for Season 2 at BET – Variety

Lena Waithe’s single-camera comedy “Twenties” has been renewed for a second season at BET.

The present follows the adventures of a queer black woman, Hattie, and her two straight finest mates, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days speaking ‘ish’ and chasing their goals.

“It took a very long time to get this present on the air, however it was completely definitely worth the wait. I wanted THIS phenomenal forged and crew to make it occur. I’m wanting ahead to persevering with this journey with this superb group of individuals and our unbelievable viewers,” stated Waithe of the renewal.

BET has additionally introduced that’s partnership with Showtime for an FYC marketing campaign for the sequence. Season 1 will air on Showtime beginning July 6.

“The primary season of ‘Twenties, led by the unbelievable Jonica T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham, was a pleasure to observe in each sense,” added Scott Mills, president of BET. “BET has at all times been about empowering and elevating black tales and we’re so excited to see the place Lena Waithe and Susan Fales-Hill’s exceptional imaginative and prescient takes us within the second season.”

Waithe drew inspiration for the sequence from her personal experiences, however she defined to Variety at the present’s premiere in March that lead character, Hattie (Gibbs) confronted a number of distinctive challenges that have been totally different to those she needed to overcome, together with working for a very formidable boss, producer Ida B. (Sophina Brown).

Waithe initially launched “Twenties” as a YouTube pilot presentation in 2013 and the venture bounced round a number of studios and streaming platforms earlier than touchdown at BET.

Information of the renewal comes a pair months after one other of Waithe’s BET exhibits, “Boomerang,” wrapped its second season.

“Twenties” is govt produced by Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill who serves as showrunner, Rishi Rajani, Andrew Coles, and Justin Tipping, who directed the pilot episode.