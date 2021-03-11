Lena Waithe Partners With Def Jam to Start Hillman Grad Record Label

Emmy-winning tv producer Lena Waithe (“Twenties,” “Boomerang,” “The Chi”) is taking an enormous step into the music sphere, partnering with Def Jam Recordings to begin up a brand new label, Hillman Grad Data, with the purpose of what Def Jam describes as “leveraging alternatives throughout music, TV and movie… to capitalize on the cultural significance generated when these worlds meaningfully intersect.”

Though no artists signings had been introduced as a part of the general public launch Wednesday, some key executives are already in place for Hillman Grad. Albert Cooke, the imprint’s common supervisor, was previously within the artist relations division at Soundcloud — and earlier than that, at Def Jam. Tebs Maqubela joins the brand new label as head of A&R, shifting over from an A&R submit at Columbia Data. These two execs will report to the 2 chiefs of the label’s dad or mum firm, Hillman Grad Productions: Waithe, who’s CEO, and Rishi Rajani, president of movie and TV.

Waithe wasted no time in laying out plans for synergy between the music and movie/TV divisions of Hillman Grad.

“Music and storytelling have at all times gone hand in hand,” she stated in a press release. “And I feel that’s as a result of musicians are the storytellers we love probably the most. They’ll take complicated feelings and simplify it in 4 minutes, the identical artist can sing concerning the revolution and falling in love. Music is part of us. It’s so typically related to our fondest and typically our darkest recollections. Musicians inform our story.

“At Hillman Grad Productions we imagine in figuring out and amplifying new expertise,” Waithe continued, “and we would like to proceed to do this within the music business. Jeff Harleston (Def Jam’s interim CEO) and his phenomenal crew at Def Jam have given us their belief and their sources to assist develop artists that not solely have potential, however endurance. We glance ahead to the journey forward.”

Harleston stated that Waithe “has established herself as probably the most artistically and commercially profitable creators and storytellers at work at present. Lena has a profound understanding of and appreciation for music. After making her mark on tv as an actor and author, then easily shifting gears into her position as a movie producer and CEO, it follows that she would now unfold her wings on the helm of this thrilling new file label. Def Jam is the proper companion for Lena Waithe’s new Hillman Grad enterprise, and we glance ahead to bringing her musical imaginative and prescient to life.”

Hillman Grad Productions’ latest credit in different media embody the 2020 Sundance Movie Competition breakout ”The 40-Yr-Outdated Model,” launched final fall on Netflix, and the 2019 characteristic “Queen & Slim.” The corporate’s comedy sequence ”Twenties” is a second season on BET.

Upcoming Hillman Grad tasks within the movie world embody a Sammy Davis Jr. biopic, primarily based on his daughter’s memoir; “Expertise Present,” a Common characteristic to star Cynthia Erivo, with Waithe scripting and appearing as government producer; A.V. Rockwell’s characteristic directorial debut, “A Thousand and One,” for Focus; and HBO’s “Untitled Child Fury Mission” and Amazon’s “Them” and “Reawakening.”

Waithe’s honors embody being named considered one of Time’s 100 most influential folks, a 2017 Emmy for writing on the “Thanksgiving” sequence, a 2019 Black Movie Critics Circle trophy for her “Queen & Slim” screenplay, and a number of nods from the Impartial Spirit Awards, MTV Film Awards, NAACP Awards and Gotham Awards courting again to 2014’s “Expensive White Individuals,” on which she served as a producer. In addition to creating the still-airing “The Chi,” “Boomerang” and “Twenties,” she’s additionally been seen on display in a recurring position in “Westworld.”