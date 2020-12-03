Lena Waithe to Produce A.V. Rockwell’s ‘A Thousand and One’

A.V. Rockwell’s function directorial debut, “A Thousand and One,” has been greenlit by Focus Options, Sight Unseen, Makeready and Hillman Grad Productions

Rockwell additionally penned the script for the pic, which begins manufacturing subsequent yr. It will likely be produced by Hillman Grad’s Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani, Makeready’s Brad Weston, and Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev. Makeready’s Negin Salmasi, and Sight Unseen’s Oren Moverman and Rachel Jacobs are government producing. Casting has but to be introduced. Focus Options will distribute the movie within the U.S. and Common Footage Worldwide will distribute it internationally.

“A Thousand and One” facilities on a free-spirited girl who tries to redeem herself by kidnapping her six-year-old from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and one another, mom and son set out to reclaim their house, identification and stability in a quickly altering New York Metropolis.

Rockwell has been named one in every of Filmmaker Journal’s 25 New Faces of Unbiased Movie for her distinctive voice and has obtained fellowships from Tribeca Movie Institute, the Sundance Institute and the John S. Guggenheim Basis.

Focus Options Chairman Peter Kujawski mentioned, “A.V.’s script completely floored us with its insights, feelings and humanity, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the powerhouse teaming of Hillman Grad, Makeready and Sight Unseen to deliver her directorial skills to the display screen.”

Makeready and Hillman Grad teamed up with Common Footage on Melina Matsoukas’ “Queen & Slim.” Sight Unseen and Hillman Grad are additionally engaged on a Sammy Davis Jr. biopic with MGM.

Rockwell is represented by WME Leisure and Granderson Des Rochers. Hillman Grad Productions is represented by WME Leisure and Blue Marble Administration.