Lenglet, dejected: the viral image of the Barcelona defender at the exit of the stadium that reflects the bad moment of the team

Lenglet afflicted by Barcelona’s draw

The FC Barcelona missed an important opportunity to catch on in the fight for the title alongside the two giants of Madrid after taking just a 1-1 draw of the Camp Nou against Cádiz, who managed to reach equality in the final minutes.

Although the azulgrana team tried to stretch the score after getting 1-0, it was at 88 ‘when Clement Lenglet gave an involuntary kick to Ruben Sobrino inside the area that led to the penalty that Alex later turned into a goal.

After the match, the fans approached the gates of the Camp Nou and they intercepted the defender while he was leaving with his vehicle.

Lenglet joined the central defense together with Gerard Piqué (Reuters)

Heartbroken, almost to the point of breaking down in tears. This is how the French defender could be seen when leaving the stadium and according to the videos shared by the followers on their social networks. The thing is the former Sevilla was one of those targeted by the coach after getting a draw with taste for defeat.

“I had to risk and go for the ball”Koeman explained in the subsequent press conference, though he added: “For a defender it is important to know where he is”, Referring to the place where Lenglet was (within the area).

The azulgranas saw a seven-game winning streak broken in the league and they were left with 47 units, eight less than the leader Atlético de Madrid and five from the Real Madrid guard. Atlético succumbed 1-0 at home to Levante on Saturday.

Barcelona lost two points in the final minutes of the match (Efe)

“It is a hard blow, it hurts a lot, because after the defeat of Atlético de Madrid we had an opportunity to get there,” acknowledged his teammate behind Gerard Piqué. “A play like this, a penalty in 90, lose two points, because it is difficult to assimilate, and coming from where we come it was very important for us to add the three points ”, he declared.

“Of course I am very disappointed, even more so than on Tuesday”Koeman added to the media: “We had a good record in the championship, we had a home game to cut the gap to those at the top, we haven’t encountered many problems … It was a game that the team had to win because of its quality, and we have not done it ”.

