Lennie James is “having conversations” about Save Me 3: “I’m not quite there but”

Will Sky’s highly effective drama Save Me return? It’s a robust risk however not a certain factor, in line with author/creator and star Lennie James.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com to advertise the discharge of Save Me Too and the Save Me 1 & 2 field set on DVD and digital, James revealed that he is nonetheless “deliberating” on future instalments of the collection, through which he performs Nelly Rowe.

“In all honesty, I’m not on the stage I used to be once I was prepared to write down collection one and collection two,” he stated. “I could get there, I could not get there. It’s do with not simply shifting Nelly’s story ahead however shifting the entire ensemble’s story ahead, and I’m not quite there but.

“That’s not to say I gained’t [get there], however it’s additionally not to say that I’ll get there. However we’re actually having conversations about it.”

The most important problem in plotting out a 3rd season, in line with James, is arising with materials that correctly companies Save Me’s massive ensemble solid, with the likes of Suranne Jones, Stephen Graham and Jason Flemyng starring alongside him. “It has to really feel as natural as I imagine it did really feel by one and two,” he stated. “In order that’s the realm that I’m exploring in the meanwhile, to verify we go ahead as we’ve been going ahead.”

The present’s second season, the punningly-titled Save Me Too, noticed Nelly quit a lifetime of freedom and the prospect to get to know his estranged daughter Jody (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) to be able to defend Grace (Olive Grey), who – like Jody – had been offered right into a intercourse trafficking ring.

Grace had lashed out and murdered paedophile Gideon Charles (Adrian Edmondson), however Nelly took the blame for the crime, providing a false confession to the police to guard his new ward.

With Nelly now the one in want of saving, may a 3rd season be titled Save Me Now? “It could possibly be Save Me Now!” James confirmed. “Or it could possibly be Save Me, Save You. It could possibly be Save Thee! I’ve received actually no concept – for those who’ve received a suggestion, please let me know…

“I’ve barely made a rod to beat myself with, calling it [the second season] Save Me Too! I assumed I used to be being so intelligent. However we will see. Perhaps one thing will come up within the writing – it often does!”