Lennie James says Line of Duty’s success is because “mainstream viewers have moved more area of interest”

Lennie James, the star of Line of Responsibility season one, believes the BBC police drama wouldn’t be the long-lasting present it is if it had began on BBC One: “It’s not a lot the present has moved more mainstream,” however mainstream tastes have turn out to be more area of interest.

James performs DCI Gates, the morally conflicted CID detective in season one of the long-lasting anti-corruption police drama, which screened on BBC Two in 2012 and is now being repeated on BBC One for the primary time after its audiences grew from 4 million within the first season to a peak of more than 10 million in 2019’s season 5.

Line of Responsibility showrunner Jed Mercurio has talked at size about his disappointment at not being commissioned by BBC One initially, however James prompt on Monday’s dwell aftershow Q&A on RadioTimes.com on Fb that in hindsight that was a blessing.

“I is likely to be unsuitable, however I feel it could have been a really completely different present if it had began on BBC One,” he stated. “I feel its trajectory would have been completely different, its content material would’ve been completely different. I feel there was just a few more dangers we may have taken on BBC Two and it’s not a lot the present has moved more mainstream, I feel the mainstream has moved more area of interest.”

It was a testomony to the altering urge for food of the tv viewers that Line of Responsibility has turn out to be the phenomenon it has, he stated.

“I feel on this so referred to as ‘Golden Age of Tv’, I feel when individuals need their grown-up tv they need it grown up they usually don’t essentially need it spoon-fed to them… Need to be handled like adults, requested to suppose and work issues out.

James believed it established itself doing that on BBC Two within the first three seasons earlier than BBC One got here knocking.

Mercurio agreed: “I feel the cultural shift has come from the viewers and we’re actually grateful that the followers have caught with the present and the phrase of mouth has been nice, however there’s additionally been a cultural shift with the commissioners. the individuals who backed the present, in the long run had been those who had been vindicated.”

The long-lasting, prolonged interrogation scenes had been one instance of the dangers they might tackle BBC Two that might in all probability not have occurred had it begun on BBC One.

James stated after they first sat down with the 15-page scene, the Line of Responsibility director had completed his homework and wished to do it in three sections, however James felt that might break the power and the rising rigidity, so he prompt doing it in a single take.

“We simply went for it… [and] It simply labored.”

Manufacturing on Line of Responsibility season six is on maintain, however Mercurio hoped it could full earlier than Christmas so it may display screen in 2021.

Line of Responsibility season one continues on BBC One on Tuesday evening and all 5 full seasons may be watched on iPlayer.

