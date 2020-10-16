Lennie James says Walking Dead ending news took him by surprise

Lennie James has admitted that news of The Walking Dead ending “took [him] by surprise” when the announcement was made final month.

The long-running zombie drama will draw to an in depth in 2022 following an prolonged 24-episode eleventh season, although spin-off Worry the Walking Dead – on which James now stars as Morgan Jones – will proceed, with two new spin-off collection additionally within the works.

“The announcement took me by surprise, I can’t say in any other case,” James informed RadioTimes.com. “But that second was at all times going to occur in some unspecified time in the future. It simply needed to. There’s solely to this point it could go.”

Although the news may be disappointing for followers, James recommended that having a “long term out” with the prolonged remaining season will enable The Walking Dead – a present which he says has “earned its place in tv historical past” – to “say goodbye in the best way that [the creative team] would need to”.

“On one degree, it’s a hell of a present, nevertheless it’s additionally what that present deserves,” he insisted. “I imply, it’s been a worldwide monumental behemoth and has redefined tv in its wake, actually, and I feel that having a protracted lead out is simply truthful testomony to what that present is and what that present will at all times be.”

AMC

Alongside James’s Worry the Walking Dead, a brand new anthology collection Tales of the Walking Dead and a spin-off specializing in the characters of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are additionally being developed, alongside a collection of films that includes Andrew Lincoln’s former Walking Dead lead Rick Grimes.

Lincoln and James each appeared within the very first episode of The Walking Dead again in 2010 and whereas they haven’t shared the display screen since James left the unique present in 2018 – with Lincoln exiting later that very same yr – James is eager to be reunited together with his outdated co-star.

“Clearly the reply to that query is sure – whether or not it occurs or not is as much as the powers-that-be,” he mentioned. “However there’s discuss of a Daryl/Carol spin-off and there’s additionally discuss of Tales of the Walking Dead, so there’s potentialities. We’ll simply have to attend and see – however to be again on set with Andy, in any form or type, on any present, could be a day that I would definitely present as much as work!”