Lenny Kravitz Wishes Jason Momoa Happy Birthday In Touching Post And Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Their Huge, Happy Family

Zoe Kravitz, recognized for her work in X-Males: First Class, Divergent, and Mad Max: Fury Highway, can be becoming a member of her stepfather on the planet of superheroes. It was introduced not too long ago that she could be taking part in Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Of course, Jason Momoa solely had type phrases for her, telling her “Your life’s going to alter” and later stated, “she’s stunning, she’s proficient, she’s going to kill it.”

Clearly, Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa consider in being one household and supporting one another. This fan thinks it’s fairly the inspiration: