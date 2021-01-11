Lenovo introduces LaVie Mini and it’s almost identical to a Switch

If you are fans of the Switch but you miss that it is more similar to a PC, the Lenovo company seems to have heard your pleas, as they have presented a device that will excite you.

Presented during CES 2021, LaVie Mini is a “pocket-sized ultraportable, Windows PC” that has an 8-inch touch screen with 11th generation Intel Core i7-1180G7 processor and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. It weighs about half a kilo.

Look at this gallery:

However, the most interesting thing is that there are controls that we can control and that look a lot like the Nintendo Joy-Con. It even has an optional dock that allows you to connect it to any PC or monitor and enjoy content at 4K and 60FPS.

The wireless controllers have the same configuration as the official Xbox, although of course it also accepts third-party controllers. Also optical touch sensor.

At the moment there is no release date for the product, but it is clear that it is focused on gaming in a very powerful way, although we know that it will far exceed what a Nintendo Switch costs.