Lenovo K13 Word With Snapdragon 460 SoC, Quad-Rear Digital camera Setup Introduced

Lenovo K13 Word has introduced in Russia as the cheap pleasant providing from the corporate. The telephone seems to be a rebranded Moto G10, which was once introduced within the Eu marketplace in February. Lenovo K13 Word is powered through the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and springs with a triple rear digital camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. On the entrance, it has a notch for the selfie digital camera and thick bezels on both sides, particularly the chin. It’s introduced in two color choices and a unmarried configuration.

Lenovo K13 Word value

Lenovo K13 Word prices RUB 12,490 (more or less Rs. 12,800) for the only real 4GB RAM + 128GB garage configuration. It’s introduced in Aurora Gray and Pearl Sakura color choices. The telephone is on sale within the Russian marketplace and as of now, there is not any data on global availability.

Lenovo K13 Word specs

The twin-SIM (Nano) Lenovo K13 Word runs Android 11 and includes a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS show with 20:9 facet ratio. It’s powered through the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The telephone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB on onboard garage this is expandable by the use of microSD card (as much as 512GB).

When it comes to optics, there’s a quad digital camera setup at the again of the Lenovo K13 Word that features a 48-megapixel number one sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree field-of-view (FoV), a 2-megapixel macro digital camera, and a 2-megapixel intensity sensor. On the entrance, the telephone carries an 8-megapixels selfie shooter.

Connectivity choices come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, 4G, NFC, GPS, and a USB Kind-C port for charging. Sensors onboard come with accelerometer, ambient gentle sensor, and proximity sensor. There additionally seems to be a fingerprint scanner on the again. The Lenovo K13 Word is subsidized through a 5,000mAh battery and Lenovo says it will probably remaining over two days on a unmarried price. When it comes to dimensions, the telephone measures 165.22×75.73×9.19mm and weighs 200 grams.