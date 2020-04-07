General News

Lenovo Yoga C940 15 review: Doing what the MacBook Pro doesn’t

April 7, 2020
Fairly just a few Residence home windows laptops try to position themselves as MacBook Skilled decisions, combining slick designs and vibrant displays with sturdy PC effectivity, nevertheless the Lenovo Yoga C940 15 isn’t any mere copycat.

While the Yoga seems sharp and has a vivid present, it moreover leans into its variations as a Residence home windows PC. It has a touchscreen that flips spherical into capsule mode, a built-in stylus for writing or sketching, and—thank heavens—a full-sized USB-A port to complement its two USB-C connections. It even fits in a bunch pad with out cramping its excellent keyboard.

This analysis is part of our ongoing roundup of the best laptops. Cross there for information on competing merchandise and the manner we examined them.

