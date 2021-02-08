Lenser Giuseppe Rotunno Who Worked With Fellini, Fosse, Dies at 97

Ace Italian cinematographer Giuseppe Rotunno, who was instrumental to the making of masterpieces similar to Luchino Visconti’s “The Leopard” and Federico Fellini’s “Amarcord,” but additionally labored in Hollywood and was an Oscar nominee for Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz,” has died. He was 97.

Rotunno, who was nicknamed Peppino, died on Sunday in his Rome residence, his household introduced with out disclosing the precise trigger.

Born in Rome on March 23, 1923, Rotunno began his exceptional six-decade profession as a nonetheless photographer at the Italian capital’s Cinecittà Studios in 1940 earlier than being recruited in 1942 to function a newsreel cameraman with the Italian military the place he reduce his tooth as a cinematographer.

In 1943 at age 20, with World Struggle II nonetheless raging, Rotunno was employed as an assistant DP by Roberto Rossellini for the 1943 battle movie “L’Uomo dalla croce” (The Man with a Cross), a drama a few army chaplain.

After the battle, Rotunno obtained his first gig as cinematographer on Dino Risi’s 1955 comedy “Scandal in Sorrento,” starring Vittorio de Sica and Sophia Loren, earlier than going to work with neo-realist grasp Luchino Visconti, whom he thought of his mentor, on “White Nights” (1957), “Rocco and his Brothers” (1960) and lavish Sicily-set costumer “The Leopard” (1963) starring Cardinale and Alain Delon.

Rotunno’s collaboration as director of images for Fellini began with “Satyricon” (1969) and spanned eight movies, comprising amongst others “Roma” (1972), “Amarcord” (1973), “Casanova” (1976), “Metropolis of Ladies” (1980) and “And The Ship Sails On” (1983).

“And now he too has left us, the final of the best from the times of Luchino Visconti and Federico Fellini,” mentioned Laura Delli Colli, who’s the niece of one other nice Italian lenser, Tonino Delli Colli, and in addition president of the Cinema for Rome basis.

“He leaves behind the rigor of a unprecedented life, a lesson that can proceed to foster the Nice Great thing about cinematography that all the world will proceed to look as much as Italy for. A legend, like they used to make them, born of a historical past of tenacity and unimaginable simplicity. Grazie,” she added in a Fb submit.

In addition to working with many different Italian masters — similar to Mario Monicelli, Pier Paolo Pasolini, Lina Wertmuller, Antonio Pietrangeli and Dario Argento, to call just a few — Rotunno additionally had a prolific parallel profession in Hollywood from early on.

In 1958, Rotunno labored as cinematographer on Ava Gardner-starrer “The Bare Maja,” directed by Henry Koster; in 1966, he lensed John Huston’s “The Bible.” In 1971 he labored with Mike Nichols on “Carnal Information.”

Rotunno was nominated for an Oscar and received a BAFTA Award in 1980 for Bob Fosse’s “All That Jazz.” That very same yr, he labored with Robert Altman on “Popeye” and subsequently labored with Terry Gilliam on “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” (1988) and on Sydney Pollack’s “Sabrina” remake in 1995.

Rotunno’s final movie as DP was 1997 Marcello Mastroianni doc “I Keep in mind, Sure, I Keep in mind” directed by Anna Maria Tatò.

In 1966, Rotunno turned the primary non-American admitted to hitch the American Society of Cinematographers.

He was honored in 1999 each by the ASC and by Poland’s prestigious Camerimage pageant devoted to cinematography with lifetime achievement awards.

From 1988 Rotunno taught at Rome’s Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia movie college till 2013 the place he supervised the meticulous restoration of a number of works he was instrumental to, together with “Rocco and his Brothers” and “Amarcord.”

Rotunno is survived by his spouse Graziolina Campori Rotunno, his daughters Tiziana, Paola and Carmen, and 7 grandchildren.

(Pictured: Giuseppe Rotunno with actor Donald Sutherland)