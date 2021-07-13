Leo Terrell Rips Liberal Actor’s Vital Race Concept Rant: ‘He is Now not Certified To Give His Opinion’

Former historical past trainer and Fox Information contributor Leo Terrell fired again Tuesday at liberal actor John Leguizamo’s profanity-laced rant in opposition to essential race principle combatants issuing a problem to the Hollywood famous person on “Fox & Buddies” to discuss him at the subject.

LEO TERRELL: I believe he’s completely fallacious. Why will have to we pay attention to an actor? Is he certified? Is he a former professor? Is he a attorney? Why will have to 340 million American citizens, oldsters, lecturers, scholars pay attention to him? He’s now not certified to present his opinion on essential race principle. He’s now not certified to speak about whether or not or now not it’s taught. And he’s greater than now not certified to say that it’s only a prison principle. It’s a base of conclusions with out supporting info. His appearing platform does now not qualify him to inform oldsters and lecturers and scholars that essential race principle does now not exist.

I’ll let you know precisely what my drawback is, now not most effective as a former college trainer, however as a attorney, a civil rights attorney, an individual who offers with the problem of racism. Vital race principle isn’t a program, a self-discipline, a theory grounded in truth. It most effective tells you a conclusion. It tells you that white individuals are privileged, black other people oppressed. It doesn’t let you know the why, the how and the whole lot else. It takes part of historical past after we first was a country after which use it on on a regular basis existence. It ignores the growth on this nation.

So there’s no info. And I problem John, the “Ice Age” caricature personality, to discuss me and inform me what info he has.

