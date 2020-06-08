Leon Bridges Drops Anti-Racist Tune, ‘Sweeter’ – Variety

On Monday morning, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Leon Bridges dropped a strong new track known as “Sweeter,” that includes Terrace Martin. In line with the announcement, the track, which is written from the angle of a black man taking his final breath and feeling his spirit depart his physique, was initially meant for a future album, however in gentle of present occasions, Bridges and Martin (who launched a strong anti-police-violence track final week known as “Pig Toes”) felt compelled to launch the track now.

Says Leon, “Rising up in Texas I’ve personally skilled racism, my pals have skilled racism. From adolescence we’re taught the best way to conduct ourselves once we encounter police to keep away from the results of being racially profiled. I’ve been numb for too lengthy, calloused when it got here to the problems of police brutality. The demise of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camel’s again for me. It was the primary time I wept for a person I by no means met. I’m George Floyd, my brothers are George Floyd, and my sisters are George Floyd. I can not and won’t be silent any longer. Simply as Abel’s blood was crying out to God, George Floyd is crying out to me. So, I current to you Sweeter.”

Provides Terrace, “It’s all the time an honor to share a platform with my expensive brother Leon Bridges. That is meditation music; it isn’t music for the ears however somewhat music for the center. I really imagine that eyes have been deceiving us for therefore lengthy however the coronary heart all the time tells the reality. The guts must be repaired. Black folks have been deceived so a few years, the one factor that may flip it round is a coronary heart full of affection.”

“Sweeter”

Hoping for a life extra sweeter,

As an alternative I’m only a story repeating.

Why do I concern with pores and skin darkish as evening?

Can’t really feel peace with these judging eyes.

I assumed we moved on from the darker days.

Did the phrases of the King disappear within the air,

Like a butterfly?

Any individual ought to hand you a felony.

Since you stole from me,

My probability to be.

Hoping for a life extra sweeter,

As an alternative I’m only a story repeating.

Why do I concern with pores and skin darkish as evening?

Can’t really feel peace with these judging eyes.

The tears of my Mom rain rain over me.

My sisters and my brothers sing sing over me.

And I want I had one other day, nevertheless it’s simply one other day.

Hoping for a life extra sweeter,

As an alternative I’m only a story repeating.

Why do I concern with pores and skin darkish as evening?

Can’t really feel peace with these judging eyes.