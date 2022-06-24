León Krauze leaked the Tri shirt for Qatar 2022 and they threw it in networks

León Krauze leaked the Mexican National Team shirt for Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@LeonKrauze)

In the midst of the rumors that arose about what the official shirt of the Mexican team for Qatar 2022journalist Leon Krauze caused controversy on social media leaked images of what would be the official attire of the Tri for the World Cup competition.

It was through his official Twitter account that he shared the first images of what does the uniform look like What will the team use? Gerardo Tata Martino in Qatar 2022. The news anchor wrote the following on his verified Twitter profile:

“With you, courtesy of my children, the official shirt of @miseleccionmx for the world cup. Honestly, it’s a beauty.”

This is how León Krauze advanced the details of the Mexican National Team shirt (Photo: Twitter/@LeonKrauze)

However, its publication caused different reactions, the majority were negative as they attacked León Krauze for anticipating the official announcement of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), which has not yet been given and there is no exact date when he planned to present the clothing of the Tri.

Internet users reproached him for the leak he made and they immediately made him notice the “mistake” he made by extinguishing the expectation generated by the official announcement of the Mexican National Team. But they also discussed the design that the brand presented AdidasSo for some did not meet expectations that there was and described the design of the shirt as “ugly”.

“@miseleccionmx León says that they can now cancel their event, he already presented the shirt”, “What is this f***ing crap? They already send their mother to Adidas, always designing shit for Mexico and they have us in prototype selections” and “why complain about the Adidas shirt of the national team , if I am going to buy it anyway ”, were some of the comments that circulated.

The sports journalist advanced the details of what the Tri shirt will be like (Photo: Twitter/@LeonKrauze)

Despite the criticism that began to emerge, the journalist made a second publication in which he showed more details of the shirt and explained: “My favorite part of the national team shirt is this detail on the back, I insist: a beauty”. The particularity that he showed off was an embroidery of Quetzalcóatl, deity of pre-Hispanic culture, which is located on the back of the shirt.

Another reason that caused discomfort was focused on how did you get the shirt, since, because it has not yet been presented to the amateur public and consequently has not gone on sale, the way in which he obtained the shirts that his children already wear was questioned. They asked him for an explanation of who gave him the shirt and thus having shared the exclusive. However, the newscaster did not respond.

The humor of the Mexicans gave way to different memes from León Krauze’s publication (Photo: Twitter/@falcao4788)

Later images circulated of what the shirt looks like in its entirety; In addition to what she showed in the photograph that she uploaded with her children, it was possible to see that the shirt respected the priority of the green color; nail red stripes they decorated the part of the shoulders and the sides of the shirt. It will also carry the new image logo of the selection. One of the characteristics of the shirt was that on the chest it has a series of stripes that form triangles.

For your part Femexfut has not issued any statement or position regarding the leak which was made from the jersey. Nor did the official accounts of the Aztec team speak of the event that shocked the fans of the national team.

The humor of the Mexicans gave way to different memes of León Krauze’s publication and how the Mexican Federation could have reacted to seeing it circulate on social networks.

Internet users reproached León Krauze for the leak (Photo: Twitter/@EleteTSC)

The fans made fun of the leak of León Krauze and the national team shirt (Photo: Twitter/@Abyy_Martinez0)

This would be the shirt of the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter/@EleteTSC)

Fans questioned how León Krauze got the shirt (Photo: Twitter/@Vagabuuundoo)

Internet users made memes of the leak of León Krauze and the national team shirt (Photo: Twitter/@NinoAtlass)

