León vs. America: what happened between Fox Sports and Claro Sports

Fox Sports “threw” Marca Claro’s coverage during the León vs. América match despite the fact that Marca Claro has the current transmission rights (Photo: Marca Claro / Fox Sports)

The closure of the Matchday 6 from Liga MX left a dissatisfaction among the fans of the club lion and the America because some viewers were left without seeing the entire game. While the game was taking place in the León stadium, different fans began a series of complaints in social networks Well, those who did not go to the stadium chose to watch the game from their homes, but coverage failures did not allow them to know the final result.

The television stations that were in charge of broadcasting the game on Sunday, July 31 were Fox Sports y Clear Brand; however, who had problems with your signal was Clear Brand because the live video was interrupted and he didn’t let his audience finish watching the entire game due to problems of copyright that demanded Fox Sports.

The sports company usually shares its coverage for the YouTube platform on his official channel Clear Brandin addition to the other services of Claro Sports with which he counts, but during the duel of The fair con The Eagles your cover fell off and left thousands of spectators without knowing the final result of the game.

Fans reported failures in the broadcast of Marca Claro on YouTube due to Fox Sports copyright (Photo: Twitter/ @clubleonfc)

The problems began shortly before the end of the first half, YouTube signal from Clear Brand stopped broadcasting and interrupted the live programming. The people who were connected to said platform lost the image and shortly after the following message appeared:

“This video is no longer available due to a copyright infringement claim made by Fox Sports MX.”

Fans denounced on social networks failures with the transmission of León vs. America in Claro Sports (Photo: Twitter/ @ElJefeAguila)

They immediately began to make various claims on social networks, such as Twitter, where they shared their annoyance because Clear Brand announced that it would have coverage of the last game of date six of the 2022 Opening. A little later service was restored and it was possible to observe second time; despite Clear Brand reestablished its coverage, again it was interrupted for the same copyright reason.

On at least two more different occasions, during the second half, the live signal was interruptedeven the last Leon’s goal – penal of Angel Mena with which he beat America- could not be seen on the YouTube channel because the signal fell again due to copyright claims. This event generated a disagreement among the users of the platform, as they accused Fox Sports to sabotage your competition.

The matches of club lion They are usually broadcast on pay television and the two television stations that have the rights are Fox Sports y Clear Brand; each of the sports companies have the availability to share the coverage of the game with their subscribers and on the platforms of their convenience.

Official statement from Marca Claro and Claro Sports due to transmission problems with Fox Sports del León vs América (Photo: Twitter/ @arturoelias)

Consequently, Clear Brand yes he could broadcast the game on his YouTube channel for free despite Fox Sports It has it as exclusive paid content. In addition, on the afternoon of Monday, August 1, Clear Brand shared a communiqué official in which he explained his legal situation with the León club and the acquisition of the transmission of the matches of The fairin addition to the actions it will undertake.

“Claro Sports y Clear Brand they have a current broadcasting rights license and commercial exploitation of Club León matches through the internet, including YouTube, as well as through other means […] we are analyzing legal actions within our reach to proceed”, can be read in the statement.

