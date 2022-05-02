León vs Toluca: where and at what time to see the closing of Clausura 2022

León will receive Toluca for the closing of Matchday 17 of Liga MX (Photo: Instagram/@clubleon_oficial)

The closing of the Closure 2022 from MX Leaguethe Matchday 17 will define the places of the playoffs and the league of the championship and, with it, the last teams that will be in charge of closing the season are León y Toluca. The fair will receive all the Red Devils to add the last points of the date and thus have the hope of qualifying for the repechage in last place.

While the squad from Toluca faces a more complicated scenario as it has little chance of reaching reclassification positions. But, despite this, he will do everything possible to have a good end to his participation in the championship, because throughout the Shout Mexico 2022 experienced different ups and downs and did not consecrate the victories that were expected.

So far the four clubs classified for the “big party” of Mexican soccer are: Pachuca, Tigres, Atlas y America.

Where and what time to see the last day of Liga MX 2022?

Toluca will seek to close the tournament in the best way (Photo: Instagram/@tolucafc)

For this match, the only television station that will have exclusive coverage of the match will be Claro Sports; However, there will be different options to follow the game live and not miss any details of the last day of Grita México Clausura 2022.

Date: Sunday May 1

Hours: 08:06 p.m. (Central Mexico)

Venue: Nou Camp Stadium, Leon

Transmission: by Claro Sports y Clear Brand

YouTube: through the official channel of Clear Brand You can follow the narration of the match live. It should be remembered that the transmission will start at 8:00 p.m., minutes before the match preview.

Mobile application: fans who want to watch the game from their cell phones can do so through the App from Clear Video. To do this, they will have to access the main menu of the catalog and select the León vs Toluca transmission option, for this they must have a current subscription to the streaming platform. streaming.

Radio: For those who do not have access to the internet, they will be able to tune in to the game through the narration of The Deportes at the sign of 730 AM y 96.9 FM.

Club León presented its new home, “La Esmeralda”. (Photo: Twitter/ @clubleonfc)

What is the outlook for León and Toluca for the closing of the Clausura 2022 regular season?

Until now, the Fair placed 13th in the general table with 20 pointsis one position away from reaching the last place of the reclassification, for it is forced to win at home and thus displace Mazatlan. If the emeralds they defeat the choriceros would be reaching 23 points, which would take them to position 11 in the classification and thus leave out the gunboats.

If they were to tie, they could be out of the playoffs because they would only reach 21 points. and because of the goal difference it would compromise their classification.

While in the case of the State of Mexico squad they have accumulated a total of 18 points so far; if they were to win they would reach a meager 21 points; Although said score would tie them with the Sinaloa team, it might not be enough since the goal difference will be vital for both clubs and thus ensure a place in the playoffs that would give them the opportunity to fight for the championship.

The Clausura 2022 league is about to start (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

At the moment, the eight playoff spots are divided as follows:

5. Puebla

6. Guadalajara

7. Monterrey

8. Blue Cross

9. Athletic San Luis

10. Necaxa

11. Pumas

12. Mazatlan

