‘Leonardo’: Aidan Turner Previews Intimate Portrait of Iconic Artist

Aidan Turner already has legions of followers for his flip as Kili in “The Hobbit” function movie collection and earned an entire lot extra — in a distinct demographic — as Ross Poldark within the long-running BBC collection “Poldark,” a fixture on PBS’ “Masterpiece” within the States. Now he’s bringing his reward for interval drama and his Renaissanceera hair to “Leonardo,” an eight-episode drama that probes the interior life of the Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci and is a joint effort from Italy’s RAI, France Télévisions, Germany’s ZDF and Spain’s RTVE. Shot throughout the pandemic, the present can be co-produced and distributed worldwide by Sony Photos Tv.

What attracted you to this function?

I felt prefer it was one thing I’d have regretted had I not given it a go. It’s been one of these jobs that you just shortly suppose as an actor, “If I noticed anyone else taking part in this function, how would I really feel about it?” And I didn’t be ok with that. So, I couldn’t let it go; I’ve to play him. I feel that is based mostly on Frank [Spotnitz’s] script. It’s not simply, “I must play Leonardo, it’s a life’s ambition to play this man”; it’s what we have been attempting to attain with the work to get to the core of who this particular person was behind the masterpieces. It simply did one thing for me.

What was that key to discovering Leonardo’s character?

After I learn the script, my first thought was, “Oh, this isn’t only a point-by-point historic interval drama that we’ve seen earlier than.” It appeared like he was striving to get to the essence of who this particular person was — what was the core of the person behind these masterpieces? So, the best way in wasn’t essentially by the genius tales; it’s by the window of, who is that this particular person, can we get to the core of who this human was? So, it turns into much less intimidating once you take that strategy, I feel.

Are you left-handed like da Vinci?

Nope, that was one of the primary issues I began to do fairly early on, utilizing my left hand. I assumed it was going to be a problem and I wished to be fairly adept at utilizing my left hand. And also you’d be shocked how shortly that occurs. After the primary few days on set, you’re utilizing the left hand on a regular basis. I feel for the primary day or two, the continuity particular person on set simply jogged my memory a pair of occasions.

What have been probably the most stunning issues about da Vinci that you just came upon?

I didn’t know something about his childhood. I didn’t know that he wasn’t formally educated. He was well-known fairly younger and never a ravenous artist. His sexual orientation is one thing that I’m fairly positive has by no means come up earlier than all of the documentation. It simply factors within the route, for positive, that he was a gay man. And also you suppose, “Why haven’t we proven this earlier than? [Are] there explanation why we haven’t, or has it simply not be recognized to the broader circle of individuals who have been researching for these reveals?” So we did a very good job, I feel, in attempting to point out it in an sincere and truthful method.

Belongings you didn’t learn about Aidan Turner:

Age: 37

Hometown: Clondalkin, Eire, a suburb of Dublin

Particular expertise: Irish champion ballroom dancer; paints as a pastime and took portray and sculpting workshops for “Leonardo”