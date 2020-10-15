Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep Cast in Adam McKay’s ‘Do not Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet will be part of Jennifer Lawrence in the star-studded solid of “Don’t Look Up,” a brand new Netflix comedy from Adam McKay.

Jonah Hill and Himesh Patel will even star, together with Ariana Grande, Child Cudi and Matthew Perry. As beforehand introduced, Cate Blanchett and Rob Morgan are a part of the solid.

McKay, the filmmaker behind “Step Brothers,” “Anchorman,” “Talladega Nights” and “The Huge Quick,” wrote and directed “Don’t Look Up,” which follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an impending asteroid that would destroy the planet. Lawrence and DiCaprio are anticipated to play the 2 astronomers, however Netflix wouldn’t affirm.

The film is scheduled to start out filming earlier than the tip of the 12 months.

McKay can also be producing the movie with Kevin Messick beneath McKay’s Hyperobject Industries banner.

Forward of “Don’t Look Up,” DiCaprio is starring in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” adaptation. Streep has one other Netflix movie, Ryan Murphy’s “The Promenade,” up subsequent, together with Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max comedy “Let Them All Discuss.” Chalamet, who beforehand starred with Streep in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Girls” remake, has “Dune,” “The French Dispatch” and James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic “Going Electrical” on deck. Patel, the breakout of Common’s musical rom-com “Yesterday,” lately appeared in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

McKay’s most up-to-date film, “Vice” — a scathing biopic about former Vice President Dick Cheney — was nominated for eight Oscars, together with finest image. McKay gained an Academy Award for 2015’s “The Huge Quick,” nabbing the prize for tailored screenplay.