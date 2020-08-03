Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions Inks Apple First-Look Deal

UPDATED: Apple has signed a first-look tv cope with Appian Way, the manufacturing firm based by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The multi-year deal will see Appian Way develop tv tasks for Apple. DiCaprio and Appian Way, which is co-run by Jennifer Davisson, have already got two tasks arrange on the streamer — the function “Killers of the Flower Moon” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring DiCaprio, in addition to the thriller collection “Shining Ladies” which DiCaprio will government produce and through which Elisabeth Moss will star.

Appian Way has beforehand produced various DiCaprio’s movies, together with “The Revenant,” “The Wolf of Wall Avenue,” “The Aviator,” and “Shutter Island.” The corporate’s different credit embrace options like “Out of the Furnace” and “The Ides of March,” and likewise documentaries like “Virunga,” “Cowspiracy,” “Sea of Shadows,” “Ice on Hearth,” and “And We Go Inexperienced.” On the TV facet, Appian Way just lately produced the Historical past collection “Grant” and is at the moment growing “The Proper Stuff” at Disney Plus.

DiCaprio is the newest high-profile star to signal a cope with Apple. Others embrace Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Idris Elba, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg. Apple additionally has offers with studios like A24 in addition to the Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.

It was introduced final month that Apple had signed an general cope with the Maurice Sendak Basis. Below that deal, the muse will develop new tasks based mostly on Sendak’s books and illustrations, which incorporates “The place the Wild Issues Are.”