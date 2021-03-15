‘Leonardo’ Starring Aidan Turner Heads to Amazon Prime Video U.Ok.

In right now’s World Bulletin, Amazon Prime Video U.Ok. scores Lux Vide’s ‘Leonardo,’ HBO Europe unveils launch date and first trailer for Swedish docu-series “Pray, Obey, Kill,” Fremantle begins promoting Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s “Wellington Paranormal” internationally, and SharpFutures companions with Sky Studios on the brand new screenwriting coaching initiative Flip the Script.

Sony Photos Tv has sealed a deal to ship considered one of this yr’s most anticipated interval dramas, the pan-European co-produced “Leonardo,” to Amazon Prime Video within the U.Ok. the place it’ll premiere April 16.

“Leonardo” is an eight-part dramatized retelling of the lifetime of the Italian grasp Leonardo da Vinci, performed by Aidan Turner (“The Hobbit” franchise). The collection is produced by Lux Vide and Rai Fiction with Huge Gentle Productions in affiliation with France Télévisions and RTVE in Spain.

Different casting contains “The Good Physician” and “Bates Motel” star Freddie Highmore as an investigator of the Podestà, Oscar-nominated actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Quantum of Solace,” “Seven Beauties”), Berlin EFP Taking pictures Star Matilda De Angelis, James D’Arcy (“Dunkirk”) and Spanish up-and-comer Carlos Cuevas (“Ministry of Time”).

The collection was created by Frank Spotnitz (“X-Recordsdata,” “The Man within the Excessive Fortress”) and Steve Thompson (“Sherlock”), who additionally government produce with Luca Bernabei, Matilde Bernabei, Emily Feller, Daniel Percival and Highmore for Alfresco Photos, Brendan Fitzgerald for Sony Photos Tv and Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, and Daniele Passani. Sony is promoting internationally.

“’Leonardo’ is a phenomenal drama that tells a riveting backstory of some of the fascinating inventive figures in historical past,” mentioned U.Ok. Prime Video head of content material Martin Backlund in an announcement. “I do know our prospects can be absorbed from the primary episode and we will’t wait to see Aidan Turner again on our screens solely to Prime Members within the U.Ok. and Eire.”

HBO Europe’s true crime docu-series “Pray, Obey, Kill” will premiere on April 4 in all territories the place the platform is accessible, and launched its first worldwide trailer to accompany the announcement.

Detailing the case of considered one of Sweden’s highest-profile circumstances, “Pray, Obey, Kill” sees collection creators and journalists Martin Johnson and Anton Berg be part of “The Bridge” director Henrik Georgsson to examine what actually occurred close to the sleepy village of Knutby in January 2004 when a younger girl was murdered and her neighbor shot a number of instances in what appeared to be a religiously motivated assault.

Georgsson directs the restricted collection, which is produced by Ruth Reid for Warner Brothers ITVP. Berg, Johnson and Martina Iacobaeus are government producers alongside HBO Europe’s Hanne Palmquist, Hanka Kastelicová and Antony Root. “Pray, Obey, Kill” is produced by Warner Bros ITVP Sweden for HBO Europe. WarnerMedia Worldwide TV Distribution is dealing with worldwide gross sales.

Fremantle has secured the rights to Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s New Zealand-set cop mocumentary “Wellington Paranormal,” and has already dealt the collection to Sky within the U.Ok. and Eire the place seasons 1-3 can be accessible as a boxset beginning April 5 on Sky Comedy and Now TV.

The collection follows the witless partnership of Minogue and O’Leary, performed by Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary, as they examine unusual phenomena within the New Zealand capital metropolis together with ghosts, aliens, vampires, zombies, robots and extra. Its supply and subject material match into a distinct segment market which Clement and Waititi have cornered, having made and starred within the 2014 movie “What We do within the Shadows,” which spawned HBO’s widespread collection spinoff.

“Wellington Paranormal” is government produced by Clement and Waititi for the New Zealand Documentary Board Ltd.

U.Ok.-based SharpFutures and Sky Studios have partnered to launch Flip the Script, a inventive expertise improvement program to prepare script editors, supported by the ScreenSkills Excessive-end TV Expertise Fund. SharpFutures and Sky Drama have collaborated on a number of exhibits lately, together with the upcoming Sky1 program “Intergalactic.”

Specializing in the North West of the U.Ok., this system was created to encourage and encourage a brand new era of writing professionals by means of the creations of 12 paid placements the place proficient people can develop their writing expertise and editorial voice. On-line functions are actually open.

ScreenSkills has additionally introduced the appointment of “Small Axe” and “The Iron Woman” producer Anita Overland as its new chair of the ScreenSkills Movie Expertise Council, changing Applecross Productions’ Iain Smith, who not too long ago stepped down following 12 years with the company.

Movie Expertise Council has additionally welcomed two new members in Lyndsay Duthie, CEO of the Manufacturing Guild of Nice Britain, and Nadine Marsh-Edwards of Greenacre Movies.