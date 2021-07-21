Leopard Assault In Uttarakhand: 10-Yr-Outdated Boy Mauled To Loss of life By way of Leopard In Pithoragarh | 📰 LatestLY

Pithoragarh, Jul 21: A ten-year-old boy used to be mauled to demise by way of a leopard in a village on this district, a woodland authentic stated on Wednesday.

The boy used to be returning to house along side his sister from a store in Latrari village on Tuesday night time when he used to be attacked by way of the leopard from at the back of, Pithoragarh Divisional Wooded area Officer (DFO) Vinay Bhargav stated.

As his sister cried for lend a hand, the leopard fled, leaving the boy at the back of after dragging him for a couple of metres, he stated. The boy used to be rushed to a health center the place docs declared him lifeless.