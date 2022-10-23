Leopoldo López denounced that Sebin officials broke into his house in Caracas, stole goods and kidnapped a security guard

File photo of the Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo López (EFE/Alberto Valdés)



The Venezuelan opponent Leopold Lopeza refugee in Spain since October 2020, denounced this Saturday on social networks that officials from the Bolivarian Intelligence Service of Venezuela (Sebin) broke into his family’s house in Caracas, stole goods and kidnapped the person in charge of guarding the house .

“In the morning hours today, a group of armed men they forced their way into the house of my wife and children in Caracas. A pickup truck drove in and out laden with family property, after forcing entry and smashing through the wall. Without any justification, SEBIN officials they kidnapped Ruben Briceno, the watchman who was present. At this time we do not know his whereabouts. The SEBIN maintains the illegal occupation of the property, ”López revealed through his Twitter profile.

Leopoldo López’s complaint this Saturday

Leopoldo López was sentenced by the Maduro regime to almost 14 years in prison by the Supreme Court of Justice for having led opposition demonstrations in 2014. He was in the Ramo Verde prison. In August 2017, he was granted house arrest. Then, in 2019, he took refuge in the Spanish embassy in Caracas and from there moved to Madriddonde reside.

From exile, the founder of the political party Popular will continues to confront the Chavista regime and its violations of freedom in Venezuela. In September he celebrated the report of the UN Mission that points to the dictator Nicolás Maduro as responsible for crimes against humanity in his country and questioned the position expressed by the Argentine president Alberto Fernandez in the United Nations General Assembly. “When I hear Fernández say that sanctions should be lifted, I hear an accomplice in all crimes,” he said.

File photo of agents of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin)

The UN report details, among other things, the functioning of the chain of command and modus operandi of organization that this Saturday kidnapped Rubén Briceño. Despite Maduro’s power in Sebin, several witnesses interviewed by the Mission confirmed that the ruling deputy and number two of Chavismo, God given hair, has an important ascendancy in your organization. However, it is Maduro who has the power to appoint their CEOs.

Witnesses who spoke with the Mission said that Cabello has relationships of trust with Sebin officials, especially with Gustavo Gonzalez Lopezcurrent General Director of the organization, and with Carlos Calderon Chirinosanother high command of the service.

According to various cases recorded in the report, those kidnapped by the Sebin were taken to their headquarters in Plaza Venezuela or to El Helicoide, an old shopping center in Caracas. And one of their usual practices was hold the detainee incommunicado for hours, days, or weeks. In some cases, they were short-term enforced disappearances. His whereabouts remained unknown for between one day and 12 weeks. A former Sebin agent told the Mission that the organization also had safe or clandestine houses in all states of Venezuelagenerally in remote areas, which were used as clandestine detention centers.

