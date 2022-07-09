Leopoldo Silva confirmed the approach of Pumas with Dani Alves

Leopoldo Silva confirmed the interest in signing Dani Alves (Photo: CUARTOSCURO / REUTERS)

reinforcements for the national university club they arrived days ago, but a new signing could haunt the team of Pumas for this Opening 2022. It would be Dani Alves, the Brazilian defender. In recent days, the version circulated that the Pedregal board would be interested in taking over the services of the former Barcelona player.

Until that moment, the closeness that the 39-year-old soccer player had with the Mexican team was unknown, but recently the president of the team’s board of trustees university student, Leopold Silva, was in charge of confirming the rumours. Despite the fact that different media assured that there was already an offer involved, the manager pointed out that -for the moment- there is only interest on both sidesas reported for Clear Brand.

Pumas does have an interest in Davi Alves (Photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

Without disclosing how far along the talks are, Leopoldo Silva limited himself to ensuring the show of interest that they have both the team and the part that represents the player, but pointed out that so far they have not reached a “formality”.

This is how the sports director explained it:

“Not as much as an offer, there have been conversations with people from Brazil, there is some interest on their part, there is some interest on our part. But there is not, at this time, a formality.”

Leopoldo Silva assured that Pumas does want to sign Dani Alves (Photo: Instagram/ @pumasmx)

Without giving further details, he confirmed that the following days will be vital for know what direction the talks will take or if there are possibilities of reaching a more accurate negotiation that can bring him closer to the capital club. Because the conversations are still distant, he did not share more details of the subject that has generated so much expectation in the fans of Pumas and the League MX.

But when engineer Silva was asked what it would mean to have a player of such caliber in the squad auriazul, assured that due to his career any team would fight for him. “Well who doesn’t? the player with the most titles in the history of world football; nothing else is 43 and at what level. So, that we would like to have it, yes we would like to have it”, he added.

And it is that part of the objectives that the Pedregal institution set for itself is to return to fight for championships and make the club grow, not only nationally, but also internationally. “That’s the intention. take Pumas back to the highest levels of Mexican soccer and why not? also at an international level”, concluded the club’s sports president.

Leopoldo Silva recognized the sporting legacy of Dani Alves (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Since Davi Alves was left as a free element after leaving Barcelona, the new whereabouts of the Olympic medalist were questioned. It was even thought that he would go to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), but later the rumor was discarded. Although he was expected to continue his career in European football, it was Pumas who raised his hand to negotiate with the Brazilian and see the options of bringing him to the Mexican league.

The news immediately caused controversy, even some fans took the news as a joke and they started to viralize memes about it. So far, the group led by Andrés Lillini has received Adrian Aldrete, Gustavo del Petre, Cesar Huerta, Gil Alcala and more recently to Eduardo Toto Salvio like the club’s reinforcements for the Opening 2022.

The debut of Lillini’s team was not what was expected since in their duel against Xolos they started with a score against them, later they evened the score to finally distribute points from Day 1. The tie extinguished the euphoria that had preceded the start of the Mexican soccer championship.

