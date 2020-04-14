Leo’s mum Micheala returns to confront Whitney – EastEnders’ Shona McGarty on their showdown

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) continues to be haunted by lifeless stalker Leo King, who she murdered in self-defence after a terrifying intimidation marketing campaign that climaxed in a deadly stabbing within the Branning kitchen.

Poor Whit is going through a doable jail sentence for defending herself in opposition to the son of childhood abuser Tony King, who intentionally tracked her down in a twisted try to clear his late father’s title.

Ms Dean’s dilemma deepens on Monday 13th April when Leo’s estranged mum Michaela Turnbull (Fiona Allen) returns to EastEnders to face her son’s killer. Regardless of Michaela disowning her delusional offspring final time we noticed her after he locked her within the boot of a automotive, her grief pushes her into an emotional confrontation with Whit. McGarty reveals what’s forward for her beleaguered alter ego.

How is Whitney coping with Leo’s stalking and subsequent dying?

She nonetheless can’t sleep, she will be able to’t get it out of her head. You by no means would, although, would you? On daily basis she is considering the trial.

Does she assume she goes to find yourself in jail?

Sure, she is totally satisfied that although she is aware of it was self-defence, the scenario ended up actually badly so she deserves to go to jail. Whitney thinks she’s by no means going to get any happiness.

Does she consider she is responsible?

I feel she does, sure. She’s at all times saying that, it doesn’t matter the way it occurred, she killed somebody and feels responsible about it. Whitney goes over it on a regular basis considering perhaps how she might’ve prevented it.

When she sees Michaela, how does does that make Whitney really feel?

She feels actually sorry for her, but additionally can’t assist however really feel responsible after what occurred. Michaela is hard but it surely’s not that Whitney is terrified of her, extra that she is terrified of what Michaela thinks of Whitney.

Who can Whitney rely on in these robust time for her?

Chantelle has been her greatest pal all through the entire thing, positively. And Whitney can at all times rely on her household – Sonia, Kat and Tiff.

Have you ever loved this storyline?

I’ve completely liked it, I actually have. It’s been one in all my favorite moments at EastEnders, particularly the starvation strike scenes in jail.

What have been probably the most difficult moments?

Taking part in the hallucinations in her cell. I used to be excited after I learn the scripts, I felt actually gripped. Working with the director Toby Frow I knew I used to be in protected palms, he’s superb in every little thing he does. It was truthfully among the finest tales I’ve actually obtained my tooth caught into. I’d do it once more in a heartbeat.

