Les Miserables And Other Broadway Productions And Specials To Watch While You Wait For Hamilton

The worldwide sensation Hamilton is coming to Disney+ in July, and clearly, we’re extraordinarily enthusiastic about it. I like Broadway musicals, and missed Hamilton when it toured Chicago. Seeing it on Disney+ received’t be fairly the identical as seeing it occur dwell, however will probably be simply as thrilling and awe-inducing. There’s something so exhilarating about seeing a Broadway manufacturing. It’s a type of experiences that doesn’t fairly really feel like the rest, as a result of it’s all encompassing, inspiring, and intensely entertaining. Fortunately, we dwell throughout a time after we virtually have too many choices on the subject of our leisure, so Broadway performances of reveals like Lease, Les Miserables, and Newsies are straightforward to search out in recorded kind.
There are tons of dwell performances obtainable to buy on DVD, and websites like Amazon Prime Video and Broadway HD make it simpler to stream dozens of recorded musicals and performs. I solely talked about ten of a few of the hottest and critically acclaimed dwell recordings on this checklist, however a bit of shopping will show you how to discover loads of choices to maintain you singing present tunes all day.
Les Miserables
Les Miserables is a novel by Victor Hugo, a film starring Hugh Jackman, and a success broadway musical. Les Miserables the musical started within the 1980s and follows numerous characters throughout a time of nice turmoil in Paris, main as much as the 1832 Paris Rebellion.
Les Miserables has a couple of recordings obtainable to stream. One is Les Miserables: The 25th Anniversary Live performance recording. This live performance passed off in 2010 and featured Alfie Boe, Norm Lewis, Nick Jonas, Samantha Barks, and Lea Salonga. A lot of those that carried out in Les Miserables over time appeared on this model, both as a particular a part of the live performance or reprising their roles. One other nice one obtainable is the 1995 recording: Les Miserables: The Dream Solid. It options performances by Colm Wilkinson, Lea Salonga, and Philip Quast.
How To Watch It: Les Misérables in Live performance: The 25th Anniversary is on the market to buy on DVD, or to stream by way of Broadway HD. Les Miserables:The Dream Solid in Live performance is on the market to buy on DVD.
Lease
In 2019, Lease had a dwell manufacturing on Fox, and the forged included Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, and Brandon Victor Dixon. It had some technical points, however went over effective. Earlier than that, Lease was a film starring Idina Menzel, Rosario Dawson, Jesse L. Martin, and Anthony Rapp. Even earlier than that, Lease was a success Broadway musical a couple of group of younger New Yorkers looking for their means whereas coping with on a regular basis life struggles about their profession, well being, and love life in New York Metropolis through the 1990s.
In 2008, a dwell manufacturing of Lease on Broadway was filmed in New York that includes Tracie Thoms, who additionally appeared within the film, Will Chase, Adam Kantor, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Eden Espinosa. It was the ultimate efficiency of the unique Broadway manufacturing. It then went on to get a restricted theatrical launch in September 2008.
The best way to Watch It: Lease: Filmed Stay On Broadway is that can be purchased on Amazon Prime. Buy it right here.
Newsies
Newsies is predicated on the 1992 film of the identical title starring Christian Bale. The musical’s story is predicated on the 1899 New York Metropolis newsboys strike. The newsboys go on strike to protest the rise in newspaper costs, which made it exhausting for them to earn cash.
Disney’s Newsies the Broadway Musical was filmed in 2017 and options Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Ben Fankhauser, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Massive Brother 21’s Tommy Bracco. Newsies is a couple of spirited group of teenagers who tackle publishing tycoons to get higher wages. The crew is led by Jack Kelly. This 2017 manufacturing was filmed on the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California.
The best way to Watch it: Disney+ has Disney’s Newsies the Broadway Musical obtainable to stream. Stream it right here.
Shrek: The Musical
Primarily based on the Shrek motion pictures, Shrek: The Musical follows Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, and different fairytale creatures as they attempt to defeat Lord Farquaad.
Shrek: The Musical options the unique Broadway forged members Brian d’Arcy James, Sutton Foster, Daniel Breaker, and Christopher Sieber as Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and Lord Farquaad. Shrek: The Musical is a enjoyable musical with loads of content material that appeals to your complete household. It’s one of many few child pleasant musicals obtainable to stream. This efficiency was filmed in 2009 however wasn’t obtainable for launch till 2013.
The best way to Watch It: Shrek: The Musical is on the market to stream on Netflix. Stream it right here.
CATS
Nonetheless must get the reminiscence of the film model of Cats out of your thoughts? Then you definitely’re in luck. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage manufacturing of Cats is on the market to look at on-line. Cats follows numerous playful and glitzy cats as they put together for the Jellicle ball. They’re all competing and exhibiting off their skills to be chosen to go to the “Heaviside Layer” and be reborn.
This 1998 manufacturing options Elaine Paige, John Mills, Ken Web page, and Rosemarie Ford. This one was filmed on the Adelphi Theatre in London. A part of Cats enchantment is the large manufacturing with costumes, present stopping numbers, and a setting to match it. Cats is a type of reveals that basically involves life in individual, however in the event you can’t see it dwell, that is the subsequent best choice.
The best way to Watch it: Cats is on the market to stream on Broadway HD. Stream it right here.
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Road
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Road is the story of harmless barber Benjamin Barker who loses his spouse and daughter after being falsely imprisoned by a jealous and corrupt choose. He’s now out of jail and serving up revenge.
Earlier than Johnny Depp pulled out his blades for a detailed shave, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Road had been a profitable Stephen Sondheim musical since 1979. The unique forged included Victor Garber, Len Cariou, Ken Jennings, and Angela Lansbury. The 1982 recording options the forged of the primary nationwide tour. It options George Hearn within the title function as Sweeney Todd and Angela Lansbury as his untrustworthy sidekick Ms. Lovett. The forged additionally contains Edmund Lyndeck as Choose Turpin and Cris Groenendaal as Anthony.
How To Watch It: The 1982 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Road manufacturing may be bought or rented on Amazon Prime. Purchase or lease it right here.
Into The Woods
Into the Woods is a Stephen Sondheim musical that reimagines some widespread fairy story characters, like Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Purple Using Hood, and the Witch character that often wrecks havoc in these tales. Into the Woods brings all these characters into the identical world and places them up towards numerous mystical and actual life monsters. In 2014, Disney made a film model of Into the Woods.
The 1991 dwell Broadway model of Into the Woods is on the market to look at. The forged contains Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason, and Tom Aldredge. Into the Woods is a fancy musical that humanizes all these fairy story characters and their seemingly excellent lives. This manufacturing of Into the Woods is a must-see, particularly to listen to Broadway legend Bernadette Peters kill it with “Stick with Me.”
The best way to Watch it: Into the Woods is on the market to lease or purchase on Amazon Prime. Purchase or lease it right here.
Jesus Christ Celebrity
Jesus Christ Celebrity is the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera that retells the final week of Jesus’ life. It goes by way of the occasions that result in his crucifixion, and his relationship with characters like Judas and Mary Magdalene.
NBC did a dwell manufacturing in 2018 starring John Legend and Sara Bareilles. It had the essence of Jesus Christ Celebrity with the large theatrical moments, belting out energy ballads, a consistently transferring manufacturing, and a bigger than life lead. Nonetheless, there’s something so particular about seeing a straight from Broadway efficiency. Jesus Christ Celebrity Stay Enviornment Tour was recorded in 2012 within the Uk. The forged contains Ben Forster, Tim Minchin, and Melanie Chisholm.
The best way to Watch It: Jesus Christ Celebrity Stay Enviornment Tour is that can be purchased or lease on Amazon Prime. Purchase or lease it right here.
Miss Saigon
Miss Saigon is the Broadway musical primarily based on the opera Madame Butterfly. It follows the love story between an American marine who falls for a 17-year-old Vietnamese bar woman through the Vietnam Struggle. It initially hit the West Finish in 1989, after which Broadway in 1991. Miss Saigon was created by Claude-Michel Schonberg and Alain Boublil.
Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary Efficiency has Eva Noblezada, Jon Jon Briones, and Paul Benedict Sarte within the lead roles. It was recorded at London’s Prince Edward Theatre. It additionally incorporates a 30-minute particular efficiency with authentic West Finish forged members Jonathan Pryce, Lea Salonga, and Simon Bowman performing with the 2014 West Finish forged.
The best way to Watch It: Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary Efficiency is on the market to stream on Broadway HD. Stream it right here.
The Sound Of Music
In The Sound of Music, Maria is a nun who isn’t fairly becoming in on the abbey. She is then despatched to be the governess for seven kids of widower Georg von Trapp. Maria brings music and pleasure again into this damaged household’s life. She falls for Georg, after which the brand new household finds themselves on the run from Nazis.
This 2015 dwell manufacturing of The Sound of Music places Kara Tointon within the lead as Maria and Julian Ovenden as Georg von Trapp. It has most of the parts that made the unique movie such a beloved traditional: nice singing and an infectious lead.
The best way to Watch it: The Sound of Music is on the market to stream on Broadway HD. Stream it right here.
In case you want a bit of extra Broadway, or TV Broadway, most of the dwell broadcast productions like Grease: Stay, Hairspray: Stay and The Wiz: Stay can be found to lease, stream, or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Hamilton will probably be obtainable on Disney+ on July 3, 2020.
