Les Miserables And Other Broadway Productions And Specials To Watch While You Wait For Hamilton

Les Miserables has a couple of recordings obtainable to stream. One is Les Miserables: The 25th Anniversary Live performance recording. This live performance passed off in 2010 and featured Alfie Boe, Norm Lewis, Nick Jonas, Samantha Barks, and Lea Salonga. A lot of those that carried out in Les Miserables over time appeared on this model, both as a particular a part of the live performance or reprising their roles. One other nice one obtainable is the 1995 recording: Les Miserables: The Dream Solid. It options performances by Colm Wilkinson, Lea Salonga, and Philip Quast.

How To Watch It: Les Misérables in Live performance: The 25th Anniversary is on the market to buy on DVD, or to stream by way of Broadway HD. Les Miserables:The Dream Solid in Live performance is on the market to buy on DVD.