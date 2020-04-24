In case you really feel like your quarantine has been lacking a bit of theatre, then you definately’re in luck. The Staged Concert model of long-running musical Les Misérables has been made available for digital download within the UK (you may get it from Amazon right here).

Producer Cameron Waterproof coat made the announcement, including that for each digital copy of the live performance bought, The Waterproof coat Basis will individually donate £5 to be shared amongst Performing for Others, the Musicians Union Coronavirus Hardship Fund and Captain Tom Moore’s Stroll for the NHS fund.

Waterproof coat had already kickstarted the fundraising with a donation of £100,000, whereas these buying the live performance digitally may also have the choice to make their very own donation.

The live performance model of the hit musical primarily based on Victor Hugo’s traditional novel ran final yr at London’s The Gielgud Theatre, with an organization of over 65 together with West Finish legends Michael Ball and Alfie Boe as Javert and Jean Valjean.

The forged additionally included Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, and Lily Kerhoas as Cosette.

Waterproof coat stated, “I’m delighted that UPHE Content material Group is releasing Les Misérables -The Staged Concert as a digital download at the moment of disaster because it additionally permits my Basis to assist elevate a lot wanted funds for explicit charities which are beneath such strain in the meanwhile.”

He added that alongside the live performance, specifically created mini documentary “Bringing it House” would even be launched, together with footage of the celebs at their properties speaking about their experiences each of stay theatre and the present, along with by no means seen earlier than backstage footage.

He continued, “In these extraordinary occasions we hope that followers and everybody who loves the theatre will probably be reminded of how particular a theatrical expertise could be, going to the very coronary heart of our British tradition, which make our nation so particular and distinctive.

“I’m exceptionally pleased with everybody concerned within the making of the Concert and really a lot hope my Basis will be capable of assist a elevate a substantial sum of money for these deserving charities.”

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert is available for digital download from Amazon for £9.99