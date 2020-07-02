Lesley Manville to Play Princess Margaret in Netflix Show ‘The Crown’ – Variety

Lesley Manville, Oscar nominated for “Phantom Thread,” will take over from Helena Bonham-Carter in the position of Princess Margaret in the ultimate season of Netflix collection “The Crown,” winner of a number of Emmys.

“I couldn’t be happier to be taking part in Princess Margaret,” Manville stated in a quote on “The Crown” Twitter feed. “The baton is being handed on from two formidable actresses and I actually don’t need to let the aspect down. Moreover to play siblings with my pricey buddy Imelda Staunton will probably be nothing in need of an entire pleasure.”

Staunton was introduced in the position of Queen Elizabeth II in January, changing Olivia Coleman. Vanessa Kirby performed Princess Margaret, the Queen’s youthful sister, in the primary two seasons, earlier than Bonham-Carter took over in the third.

Manville scored Oscar and BAFTA supporting actress nominations for her position in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” She is the narrator in hit HBO collection “Love Life.”

“The Crown,” whose creator Peter Morgan was Oscar nominated for “Frost/Nixon” and “The Queen,” is produced by Left Financial institution Footage for Netflix. The fourth season is due later this yr and the fifth and concluding season is due to movie in 2021.

In 2017, “The Crown” received Emmys for supporting actor John Lithgow, manufacturing design and costumes. In 2018, it received Emmys for lead actress Claire Foy, director Stephen Daldry, casting administrators Nina Gold and Robert Sterne, cinematographer Adriano Goldman, and costumes.

Manville is in the reboot of BBC collection “Alan Bennett’s Speaking Heads,” and also will be seen in function movie “Let Him Go,” alongside Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, and in black comedy “Every part I Ever Needed to Inform My Daughter About Males,” directed by 21 girls, together with Maryam d’Abo, Saffron Burrows and Jodhi Could, based mostly on a stage play by Lorien Haynes.