Lesley Stahl Reveals Coronavirus Battle on ’60 Minutes’ – Variety

CBS Information veteran Lesley Stahl revealed a weeks-long battle with coronavirus within the waning minutes of Sunday’s broadcast of “60 Minutes,” including to the listing of distinguished journalists who’ve grappled with the illness.

CBS Information and Stahl, who’s 78 years outdated and the “60 Minutes” correspondent most related to the present’s earlier days underneath founding producer Don Hewitt, had not disclosed her sickness beforehand, although the ViacomCBS unit had made public in March {that a} quantity staffers at “60 Minutes” had examined optimistic.

“One of many guidelines of journalism is ‘Don’t develop into a part of the story.’ However as an alternative of overlaying the pandemic, I used to be one of many a couple of million People who did develop into a part of it,” Stahl mentioned on the shut of the newsmagazine’s Sunday broadcast,. “I wasn’t alone from this broadcast. One COVID-positive ’60 Minutes’ coworker had virtually no signs, whereas others had virtually each symptom you possibly can think about. Each case is totally different.”

Stahl confessed on air that she spent two weeks at residence in mattress, “weak, preventing pneumonia and actually scared,” earlier than going to a hospital for remedy.

Different distinguished TV journalists have additionally nodded to their battles with coronavirus, together with Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin at CNN. A handful of Fox Information and Fox Enterprise anchors and personalities have quarantined themselves out of warning or after experiencing signs.

Stahl is in her 30th season with “60 Minutes,” having joined the venerable program in March of 1991. In recent times, she had distinguished herself by touchdown a handful of interviews with President Donald Trump, together with his first TV interview after the 2016 election. She was the primary girl at CBS Information to carry the place of White Home correspondent and moderated “Face The Nation” between 1983 and 1991.

In an interview with Variety in early March, she supplied no signal that she wished to drag again from journalism. “I like my job. I like what I do,” she mentioned on the time. “Any time you ever ask me if I’m joyful, I’ll say ‘Sure.’”