Leslie Jones Doesn’t Miss ‘SNL’ at All: ‘I Wasn’t Very Free There’

Former “Saturday Evening Reside” solid member Leslie Jones opened up about why she doesn’t miss her time on the present.

In a latest interview with Leisure Tonight, the comic expressed gratitude towards NBC and her fellow solid members, whereas talking out on the challenges of the job.

“I don’t miss it at all,” she advised ET. “I miss Kenan [Thompson] however I don’t miss [it]. That job was laborious, man. That job was like two jobs and really restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there.”

After a breakout efficiency and 5 seasons on the present, Jones stunned “SNL” followers when she introduced in 2019 that she wouldn’t be returning the following 12 months. The comic, who joined as a author earlier than being promoted to a full-time solid member, has since moved on to internet hosting a revamped model of ABC’s long-running sport present, “Grocery store Sweep.”

“It’s simply, you already know, a comic’s dream come true,” she stated of her new job.

Jones shared that she has been coaching for her new position, ever since she tried out for the present as a contestant. “I educated my roommate; I made her watch the present; I made her run up and down grocery shops,” she stated. “So after we obtained to the audition, we have been destroying groups, and she or he turns round and appears at me and says, ‘I’ve to go to work.’ I used to be like… ‘I’m not driving residence with you.’”

Launched on ABC in 1965, the sport present reached new heights with the 1990 revival hosted by David Ruprecht. Ruprecht’s model of the present ran for 5 seasons till 1995 and for one more three, from 2000 to 2003.