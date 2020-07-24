Leslie Jones to Host 2020 Emmy Awards Nominations

“Saturday Night time Reside” alum and upcoming “Grocery store Sweep” revival host Leslie Jones has been tapped to host the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, the Tv Academy introduced Thursday.

Actors Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”), Josh Gad (“Avenue 5,” “Central Park”) and Tatiana Maslany (“Perry Mason”) are additionally onboard as presenters.

Nominations for this yr’s awards can be introduced stay July 28 starting at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT, streaming on emmys.com. This yr, the occasion can be a digital one, due to manufacturing restrictions advert well being and security tips amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tv has performed an integral position in navigating these unprecedented occasions and has introduced us collectively as we stay aside,” mentioned Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO, Tv Academy. “We’re honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this yr’s Emmy nominees — whose extraordinary work has been very important to the evolution of the tv panorama this season.”

This yr the voting calendar shifted, additionally due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voting members of the Tv Academy had from July 2 to July 13 to look over the nominations-round ballots and make their alternatives. Some classes noticed record-high variety of submissions, with drama sequence clocking in at 197 and comedy sequence at 111.

The 72nd Emmy Awards can be produced as soon as once more by Carried out+Dusted. Reginald Hudlin, Man Carrington, David Jammy, Ian Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel function government producers. Kimmel may also return to host after final yr’s ceremony opted to go and not using a host in any respect. The present will air stay Sept. 20 at Eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.