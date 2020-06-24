Leslie Odom Jr. And The Hamilton Cast React To The First Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is a Broadway sensation that has seeped into each aspect of popular culture. The blockbuster musical received a whopping 11 Tonys, in addition to a Grammy and Pulitzer, whereas additionally turning into the most popular ticket on the town. As such, most of us weren’t in a position to watch Miranda and the opening forged performing the long-lasting songs, however that’ll change in per week and alter. Hamilton is coming to Disney+ as a filmed Broadway efficiency, with the primary trailer just lately arriving and breaking the web. And Leslie Odom Jr. and the remainder of the forged appear simply as excited as the remainder of us.