Leslie Odom Jr. Celebrates Hamilton’s Disney+ Success With Message To Everyone Who Watched

Depart a Remark
It’s been years since Leslie Odom Jr. performed Aaron Burr, however his efficiency as Hamilton’s narrator/villain has not too long ago taken on a brand new life. Since Disney+ started streaming a filmed model of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, it’s seeing a surge in recognition — and that clearly means so much to the actor, who’s celebrating the brand new wave of success with a particular message to followers each new and outdated.
Hamilton was massive when it first hit the stage in 2015 — one of many uncommon musicals to make a dent in popular culture outdoors of the Broadway bubble. It’s change into so much greater since Disney’s streaming service provided up unique entry to the movie model of the Broadway present that includes the unique solid, as a result of individuals all over the world have been in a position to totally expertise it for the primary time. Even when you haven’t been on-line to see followers speaking about it continuous, a glimpse on the surge in gross sales of the soundtrack and downloads of the Disney+ app are sufficient to substantiate its improve in recognition.
The Hamilton household has been engaged with followers on-line because the film dropped, taking time to share their very own tales and take part in live-streaming occasions. So that they’ve positively seen the love that followers are bestowing on each the musical and on them — in actual fact, Leslie Odom Jr. informed followers throughout an interview with Broadway.com how a lot he appreciates the response:
We simply had a really massive week this week. Thanks all, those that have taken the time to observe the present, to achieve out to these of us who have been fortunate to be in that solid. You’ve reached out, you’ve mentioned such beautiful and wonderful issues. It means a lot.
It looks like followers aren’t the one ones who’ve fallen down a Hamilton rabbit gap. Whereas they’ve taken the time to acknowledge how the musical’s distinctive method to American historical past may really feel completely different at present than it did a number of years in the past, they’ve additionally been in a position to have a little bit of enjoyable.
Numerous the solid members, even Lin-Manuel Miranda, have themselves discovered a brand new appreciation for Hamilton within the weeks since its Disney+ premiere. It’s given them time to look again on all the things from their greatest on-stage flubs to the extra, um, distinctive elements of their performances.
Leslie Odom Jr. has additionally spoken about what it means to him to have his and his castmates’ Hamilton performances immortalized on movie, particularly since he didn’t get an opportunity to see something on Broadway as a baby. So figuring out that they now have followers all around the world who’ve been impressed needs to be particularly thrilling for him. Since Hamilton shall be on Disney+ for the foreseeable future, it’s probably he and the remainder of the solid will be capable of hear concerning the affect they’ve made for years to return.
Add Comment