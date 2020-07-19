Leslie Odom Jr. Celebrates Hamilton’s Disney+ Success With Message To Everyone Who Watched

Leslie Odom Jr. has additionally spoken about what it means to him to have his and his castmates’ Hamilton performances immortalized on movie, particularly since he didn’t get an opportunity to see something on Broadway as a baby. So figuring out that they now have followers all around the world who’ve been impressed needs to be particularly thrilling for him. Since Hamilton shall be on Disney+ for the foreseeable future, it’s probably he and the remainder of the solid will be capable of hear concerning the affect they’ve made for years to return.