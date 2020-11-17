Leslie Odom Jr. Discusses Importance of Arts Education in Schools

Leslie Odom Jr. mentioned having an arts training has helped him turn out to be a greater individual, and that it advantages younger folks planning on pursuing extra than simply entertainment-based careers.

“My arts training has made me a extra empathetic individual and has nurtured my pure curiosity about humanity and the human situation,” Odom mentioned throughout the digital Arthur Miller Basis Honors gala on Monday. “If you recognize a bit of one thing about storytelling — tips on how to attain folks, tips on how to join with folks — these issues will be helpful for the belongings you’re going to do in this world and be in this world.”

The Arthur Miller Basis’s annual occasion passed off nearly this yr with host Sasha Hutchings. The night time honors these concerned in offering arts educations to college students. Receiving awards for the work in furthering training have been highschool instructor Lisanne Shaffer and playwright Dominique Morisseau.

Shaffer, who teaches at Brooklyn Excessive Faculty of the Arts, accepted the AMD excellence in arts training award. College students spoke about their experiences studying from her, together with former pupil Daija North, who mentioned Shaffer introduced her to a school interview when she wanted somebody to go along with her. To Shaffer, arts educations is a two-way road that permits academics to be taught at the same time as they’re instructing college students.

“My college students have taught me extra about life and about being a human being than any ebook I’ve ever learn or any course I’ve ever taken,” she mentioned. “Our nation is presently in a local weather that wants therapeutic, and our younger individuals are watching, our younger individuals are listening and they’re taking a look at themselves in the mirror. Let’s preserve arts training sturdy and ensure they be taught to like what they see.”

Marcus Edward, one other former pupil of Shaffer’s, carried out a brief scene from “All My Sons” alongside actor Chiké Okonkwo throughout the occasion. A pupil ensemble at the moment enrolled at Brooklyn Excessive Faculty of the Arts carried out songs as effectively.

Morisseau, additionally honored throughout the night time’s proceedings, took house the AMF legacy award. Other than instructing in NY city for round a decade, she has written varied performs on social points, akin to “Pipeline,” a piece in regards to the school-to-prison pipeline affecting Black college students. She additionally wrote the ebook for “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Occasions of The Temptations,” a musical at the moment operating on Broadway.

“Arts, and training and social justice theater has [been] — and can all the time be — lifesaving, important work,” she mentioned. “I come from this work, and doing this work has impressed me and allowed me to create Obie award-winning work for theater and levels throughout this nation.”

Solid members from “Ain’t Too Proud” carried out a chunk to congratulate Morisseau on being honored for her work in training.

Different visitors and performers included Nicolette Robinson, Julianne Moore, Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Vanessa Williams, Celia Rose Gooding, LaChanze, Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz.

Muñoz mentioned that supporting foundations and packages like AMF is necessary in serving to deliver a few world of theatrical leisure that’s extra various and equitable for folks of shade. “I want it weren’t revolutionary to have range on stage, however it’s, and so there’s nonetheless extra to do,” he mentioned. “I discover it an obligation for me to have the ability to use my platform to assist additional these items, and it additionally creates room for somebody after me to must combat rather less.”