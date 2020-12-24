Leslie West, Frontman for ’60s/’70s Rock Band Mountain, Dead at 75

Leslie West, the singer and guitarist for the onerous rock band Mountain, whose fame was cemented by a efficiency at Woodstock, died Tuesday, in keeping with his brother, Larry West Weinstein. He was 75.

In a Fb publish on Sunday, West’s brother had alerted followers to the musician’s declining well being, writing, “I’m asking for all of your prayers. Jenni [Leslie’s wife] is by his aspect in Florida but it surely’s not trying good. Thanks Jenni, he wouldn’t have made it this far with out you. His coronary heart gave out and he’s on a ventilator. Could not make it by means of the evening.”

The unique tenure of Mountain was a brief one — from 1969 to 1972, with many reunions to observe — however the group’s heavy sound was typically cited as essential within the improvement of onerous rock within the ’70s, offering a important hyperlink between blues-rock and steel.

West was typically cited as one of many all-time nice rock guitarists, however he downplayed his capability in a 1987 interview with Guitar World journal. “I’m no nice guitarist technically,” he stated. “I solely play with these two fingers [index and ring]. However you wanna know why folks bear in mind me? Should you take 100 gamers and put them in a room, 98 or 99 of ’em are gonna sound the identical; the one who performs completely different, has a few of his personal, that’s the one you’re gonna bear in mind.”

In 2019, West reminisced with Rolling Stone about enjoying Woodstock because the pageant’s fiftieth anniversary approached. “Woodstock was simply our third job, and it was fairly a thrill,” he stated. “Mountain received on the present as a result of our reserving agent additionally dealt with Jimi Hendrix. … I feel I had essentially the most amplifiers of anyone there. It was paralyzing as a result of that stage, that setting, was some form of pure amphitheater. The sound was so loud and stunning that I received scared. However as soon as I began enjoying, I simply stored going as a result of I used to be afraid to cease.” Mountain’s 11-song set went unrepresented within the unique movie documentary and soundtrack, however did determine into the “Woodstock II” album and the prolonged home-video reduce of the film.

Mountain’s most well-known track, “Mississippi Queen,” peaked on the Billboard Scorching 100 at No. 27 in 1970, however continues to be well-known to youthful generations of rockers through entries within the Guitar Hero and Rock Band videogame franchises.

The band additionally turned a wealthy supply of sampling for hip-hop and pop artists in later many years. “Mississippi Queen” — which reached No. 27 on the Billboard Scorching 100 in 1970 — was sampled by the Beastie Boys on the “Paul’s Boutique” album, whereas the monitor “Lengthy Pink” figured into Jay Z’s smash “99 Issues” in addition to songs by Kanye West, Nas, A Tribe Known as Quest, De La Soul, Frequent, the Recreation and plenty of others. Lana Del Rey sampled West’s voice from “Lengthy Pink” on her track “Born to Die.” “So swiftly, stuff I wrote in ’69 appears related,” West stated.

Of “Mississippi Queen,” West informed Guitar Participant earlier this yr, “It’s a track that retains on giving. Lots of people have coated it. I like a lot of the variations, however I actually just like the one which Ozzy Osbourne did. I even performed on it. The track has been sampled one thing like 2,000 instances. Each time I hear it, I name my accountant.”

West additionally turned identified to new generations through his appearances on the radio present of an enormous fan, Howard Stern.

Throughout one among Mountain’s hiatuses, West fashioned a supergroup with Cream bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Corky Laing known as West, Bruce and Laing.

West had appeared nearly unrecognizably skinny in recent times, after being sufficiently big at the outset of Mountain’s profession that the band was stated to have been named after his hefty dimension. He even named his second solo album in 1975 “The Nice Fatsby.” In 2011, West had a part of his proper leg amputated because of issues from sort II diabetes.

“I misplaced my leg, however at least it wasn’t one among my arms,” West stated in a 2016 interview. “In any other case we wouldn’t be having this dialog proper now.”

Upon releasing the solo album “Soundcheck” in 2015, West informed Blues Rock Overview, “The primary reduce on the brand new album known as ‘Left by the Roadside to Die.’ Once I misplaced my leg 4 years in the past, I type of felt that method, however everyone will get knocked down in life. It’s the way you select to rise up that’s one thing else.”

The final studio album beneath the Mountain title, “Masters of Struggle,” which consisted of Bob Dylan covers, was launched in 2007. West continued doing dwell reveals beneath his personal title as just lately as the autumn of 2019.

Requested concerning the unlikely ubiquity of his songs as hip-hop samples, West informed the Songfacts web site, “I’m actually joyful since you’d by no means determine a Jewish child writing the highest rap songs on the planet, so that you by no means know who’s going to finish up doing all your songs. … It’s nice. As a result of I at all times thought to myself, why don’t they use heavy guitar in rap? Rick Rubin produced that album, ‘The Black Album,’ Jay Z’s album that ’99 Issues’ is on. And I feel it might have been his thought, as a result of he’s an enormous fan of Howard Stern and I’m at all times on the Howard Stern present. … You gotta be fortunate moreover being proficient, if you already know what I’m saying.”

West received married throughout a Woodstock fortieth anniversary present in 2009.

“I received married the evening we had the 40th anniversary reunion on stage with a number of the acts,” he informed Blues Rock Overview. “I received married proper on stage to my lovely spouse, Jenny. Truly on YouTube, you’ll be able to see Leslie West’s marriage ceremony proper in the midst of the present. The justice of the peace comes out in his blue gown and all the blokes in my group grabbed my guitars and fashioned an arch and Jenny got here out. We had 25,000 witnesses. They constructed an amphitheater the place the precise unique website was. … I’ll always remember that evening.”

Slash sang West’s praises when the 2 guitarists interviewed one another for Music Aficonado. “Leslie’s a kind of guys, cliché as it’s, however you already know who he’s from the primary observe,” stated the Weapons N’ Roses guitarist. “He’s a grasp at the massive rock riff, and that’s one of many first issues I at all times responded to. He’s received the sound and the contact. These are the issues everyone who picks up the guitar strives for.”