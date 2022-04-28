Less revenue for its main streamers and more ads for everyone: the plan that Twitch contemplates adopting this summer

Twitch, the live streaming platform owned by Amazon, is planning to change your monetization policy. And, according to the US media, before the end of the summer its users could have on the table the announcement of a change aimed at including more ads in broadcasts.

Twitch is, at this point, one of the largest networks in the world, and responsible for launching an entire generation of streamers to stardom which profits financially from its live broadcasts, being able to turn them into a significant source of income.

Now, the Twitch staff is evaluating the possibility of including changes in its monetization program, reducing from 70% to 50% the percentage of subscription fees corresponding to those content creators who are part of the partner program (those with the verified icon).

In return, Twitch would be thinking of offer affected streamers the release of their exclusivity agreementsthus allowing them to also broadcast on other platforms, such as Facebook or YouTube.

This will not affect those streamers who only monetize their content based on their channel metrics. It will affect, however, the majority of viewerswhich will see the presence of ads increase in their viewing sessions on Twitch.

Along with the cut of the partners, the main novelties will be the incentives to increase the announcements and the creation of a new system of ‘tiers’

But why has Twitch started betting so heavily on mandatory ads now? Easy: many of the platform’s subscriptions do not generate income for corresponding to Amazon Prime usersso the search for different monetization sources is imposed (in this case, for the platform itself).

Let’s remember that It is not only live broadcasts that see their future in the rise of commercials: has also been in the news, recently, Netflix’s bet in that sense as a means of facilitating a reduction in the price of their subscriptions and thus being able to reverse the crisis in which the platform has been involved.

Many successful streamers, like the Spanish Felipez, already have publicly shown their disagreement with the proposed measures on Twitch, and they consider the possibility of ‘abandoning the ship’:

I sincerely hope that you have enjoyed these 6-7 years of live shows with me because it is still time to consider things seriously. I knew we were going to shit but I didn’t expect it to be so fast. What a real shame. https://t.co/3jD3kBafhC – Felipe Zeta Girocompleto (@ Felipez360) April 27, 2022

