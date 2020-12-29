Less than 20 thousand new cases of corona virus in the country, lowest case for the first time in 6 months

Corona Virus in India: In India, for the third time this month, less than 20 thousand new cases of COVID-19 (COVID-19) were reported in the country, increasing the number of infection cases to 1,02,24,303, of which more than 98 lakh people are infection free. Have been done. Also Read – Corona’s new strain reached Karnataka, three people from Britain found infected

According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, a total of 16,432 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in the last six months in this period. At the same time, after the death of 252 more people, the death toll increased to 1,48,153. According to the data, with the total 98,07,569 people becoming infection free so far, the rate of recovery of patients in the country has increased to 95.92. The death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.45 percent.

The number of under-served people in the country is less than three lakhs. At present 2,68,581 people are undergoing treatment for corona virus infection, which is 2.63 percent of the total cases. In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September.

At the same time, the total cases of infection had crossed 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November and one crore on 19 December. According to the Indian Council of Medical Sciences (ICMR), a total of 16,98,01,749 samples were tested on Kovid-19 till 28 December, of which 9,83,695 samples were tested on Monday.