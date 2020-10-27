Lester Eubanks case gets ‘lots of’ of tips after Unsolved Mysteries episode

Tips have been flooding in in regards to the whereabouts of Lester Eubanks, a assassin who escaped jail and was featured within the second quantity of Unsolved Mysteries.

He was convicted in 1965 for murdering 14-year-old Mary Ellen Denner in Mansfield, Ohio, and initially placed on loss of life row, earlier than his sentenced was altered to life in jail with no risk of parole.

He escaped in December 1973 when he was granted some temporary time outdoors of jail to do some Christmas purchasing, however precisely how he managed it has by no means been sure.

Authorities consider he’s nonetheless alive and there are a selection of theories which speculate on what his whereabouts could possibly be.

Collection co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has informed TMZ there have been lots of of tips in regards to the case for the reason that Unsolved Mysteries quantity two episode, Loss of life Row Fugitive, was launched.

Any credible reviews are being handed to legislation enforcement for additional investigation, which might assist in the direction of lastly monitoring down Eubanks after a long time on the run.

Distinguished theories at current embrace that Eubanks might dwelling beneath a distinct identify, maybe in Alabama, the place he was mentioned to be dwelling someday round 2002.

Authorities have elevated the reward for data resulting in his seize, from $25,000 to $50,000, within the hopes that this might additionally assist drum up some contemporary leads.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries has succeeded in bringing new consideration to chilly instances previously, with an instalment from quantity one resulting in the reopening of the investigation into Alonzo Brooks‘ loss of life.

Unsolved Mysteries is streaming now on Netflix.